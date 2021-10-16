Minecraft Live 2021 time revealed for all regions

The eagerly-awaited Minecraft live event is finally going to happen in just a few hours. Players from all over the world can join the stream to learn about what's coming in the 1.19 update.

Despite the delay in Caves & Cliffs Part 2, Mojang is moving to the 1.19 update. Today's Minecraft Live 2021 event will showcase the upcoming update planned for 2022.

Minecraft @Minecraft The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/jCOMYYMTbJ

While unveiling the next update, Mojang will also host a mob vote on Twitter, allowing players from all around the world to decide which option should be added to the game.

Minecraft Live 2021 timings for different regions

Minecraft @Minecraft #MinecraftLive is coming tomorrow at 12 PM EDT! We also have an amazing team live commentating on the show in Deutsch, Français, 日本語, Italiano, Português, 한국어, Español, pусском and Svenska!Learn more and check the start time in your region:↣ redsto.ne/live-2021 #MinecraftLive is coming tomorrow at 12 PM EDT! We also have an amazing team live commentating on the show in Deutsch, Français, 日本語, Italiano, Português, 한국어, Español, pусском and Svenska!Learn more and check the start time in your region:↣ redsto.ne/live-2021 ↢ https://t.co/L4abNo2zYh

2021 is a big year for Minecraft as the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is set to change the entire Overworld forever. It adds many features players have wanted for a long time. Hence, many fans expect the 1.19 update to be minor, like the Buzzy Bees update.

Minecraft Live 2021 will start in a few hours. Every gamer is excited to watch the stream and see what Mojang is bringing for the following year. The livestream will begin at noon EST.

Here are the timings for players from other time zones:

9 am Pacific Daylight time

1 pm Brasília Time

5 pm British Summer Time

6 pm Central European Summer Time

1 am Japan Standard Time

3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Time zones can be confusing sometimes. But there's no need to convert these time zones. Players can go to Minecraft's official YouTube channel (video below) and check the time remaining until the live stream starts.

Where to watch Minecraft Live 2021?

Fans can watch Minecraft Live 2021 on pretty much any device. The virtual live event will be streamed on various platforms. Players can watch the live stream on Minecraft's official account at:

Many content creators will also be streaming the event on Twitch and YouTube. Gamers can also tune in to their streams and enjoy their reactions.

Mob Vote 2021

During Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang will host a mob vote on Twitter. The three candidates for this year are Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem.

Users can vote for their favorite mob and bring it to Minecraft next year in the 1.19 update.

The first round of voting will be an elimination round. After elimination, the final round will start with two candidates, and the winner will get added in the next update.

