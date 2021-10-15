Minecraft Live 2021: Where to watch, Mob Vote candidates, and more

Minecraft Live 2021 is heating up to be an event of epic proportions, with Mojang announcing many things for fans to look forward to. Described as a "celebration of all things Minecraft," fans can expect many Minecraft-related surprises and announcements, including the results of a highly anticipated Mob Vote.

Gamers interested in tuning in and learning a little bit more about what to expect, can read below for all relevant information regarding Minecraft Live 2021.

How to watch Minecraft Live 2021?

The hugely anticipated Minecraft Live 2021 event will be broadcast this Saturday, October 16, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. This translates to the following times in the below popular time zones:

5:00 PM GMT

9:30 PM IST

11:00 PM CT

6:00 PM EET

To tune into the event, fans can visit the official Minecraft website where it will be livestreamed. The direct link to the site can be found here.

Minecraft @Minecraft Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/3KVmkCyn8C

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2021?

Although there's a bunch of fun content usually announced during Minecraft Live events, this year is particularly special as it will host a highly anticipated Mob Vote.

This vote will determine the newest mob added to Minecraft, and fans can vote for their favorite via a poll conducted by the official Minecraft Twitter account.

Minecraft @Minecraft The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live The decision is yours – which mob gets your vote? A friend in dark places? A cookie, or any other item, collector? Or a buddy to build your own?On Oct 16, tune into #MinecraftLive to cast your vote and decide which mob will be added to the game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/jCOMYYMTbJ

More specifically, the vote consists of 3 different potential mobs:

The Glare The Allay The Copper Golem

Also expected to be covered in the Minecraft Live 2021 event is hopefully some more details regarding the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, including perhaps a solid release date.

Fans are also speculating that Mojang may reveal more information regarding the future direction of the 1.19 update, but this is slightly less likely.

Finally, it's also expected that Minecraft dungeons will get a good amount of coverage. New DLC and future content updates may be revealed during the Minecraft Live 2021 event.

When will the Minecraft Mob Vote go live?

Gamers keen to cast their vote for the newest mob will unfortunately likely have to hold their horses until the day of the Minecraft Live 2021 event.

Last year there was a 20-minute window in which fans could cast their vote through a Twitter poll held on the official Minecraft Twitter account page. It's expected there will be a similar system this year, so fans should be sure to tune into the event in order to make sure their vote is counted.

