Minecraft looks like a different game after crossing million blocks

Minecraft's Far Lands are one of its oldest and most beloved legends. The tale of beta editions of the game having this strange, fractured, cursed land millions of blocks away, inhabited by Minecraft's infamous Herobrine, is as old as the game itself almost. And while it might have been removed, there is something just as strange to take its place.

Reddit user u/Both-Challenge-3204 made a post with their findings, 10 million blocks from spawn, and what they saw was eerily familiar.

Minecraft Bedrock's own version of the Far Lands

While the terrain is not generated in exactly the same way as Java's old Far Lands, the similarities are undeniable. The terrain is distorted in strange, broken mountains separated by huge areas of air. This makes the presence of relatively normal villages, where players are normally quite safe doing Minecraft villager trading, even more unsettling due to how out of place they appear to be.

User u/Superbloxian502 summed up the community's feeling quite succinctly. These are the spiritual successors to the Far Lands, new and improved but still just as cursed and dangerous.

There was also an unexpected melancholy in the comments, grieving the long-since removed original Far Lands and wishing for their re-addition to the game as an intentional feature. Though referenced in Minecraft: Story Mode, it is unlikely the terrain will ever see an official return to the game.

Apart from the comments wishing for the Far Lands to return to Minecraft Java, many pointed out the state of the brewing stand found by user "Both-Challenge-3204", which is fair, as the very fat brewing stand is incredible to look at.

What is happening?

This is a result of a very well-known phenomenon within Bedrock: distance distortion. There are a lot of things that start to go wrong the farther away a Bedrock player gets from spawn due to how location precision is lost due to the game using 32-bit floating point numbers for tracking it.

This loss of precision has a huge and widespread effect on the game, especially at distances as far away as 10 million blocks. Items render blockier and in the wrong size and proportion, movement becomes difficult, and the world itself starts to fail to render.

There are two new types of land to replace the Far Lands; the first is the aptly named stripe lands, made up of a stretch of the Minecraft world where every other block fails to load. There is also the cornerlands or skygrid. These areas consist of the overlap of horizontal and vertical stripe lands, resulting in every block being isolated entirely.

The dangers of distance

However, for as cool as the unique terrain at this distance is, players should probably avoid it. This is due to the fact that Bedrock's code gets very bad at keeping precise track of the player's location at this distance from spawn. This can result in minor issues, such as randomly taking fall damage or falling straight through the ground into the void.

User u/Tonish9 pointed this out in a humorous comment, stating that for traveling this immense distance, the player is rewarded with not just death but death in the void. This means whatever the player has on them is lost forever, with no hope of salvation. Not exactly a great reward for the hours of travel needed to make it this far.