"He is back": Minecraft Redditor shares mysterious sighting of a player-like entity

Minecraft Redditors recently reacted to a post showcasing a mysterious sighting of an entity that looked exactly like a player. In a single-player world, the player is all alone with several mobs. Though some of these mobs have sizes and shapes similar to the player, they still look vastly different. However, in a recent post on Reddit, a player showcased how they saw a floating entity that looked exactly like a player.

The community went wild after seeing the clip on Minecraft's official subreddit, with one user commenting:

"He is back."

Minecraft Redditors react to a bizarre sighting of an entity

The Redditor named 'purpleshadow883' was the player who posted the video on the subreddit. In the video, they were walking down a valley toward a river when they saw a mysterious creature appear on the other side of it.

As the player headed down the valley, the entity quickly appeared, shifted a little, and then disappeared into thin air. The player stopped in their tracks after realizing what they saw and turned their FOV towards the area where they saw it. The player was using a custom texture pack since the world looked slightly different from vanilla Minecraft.

Such mysterious creature sightings are extremely popular amongst the community. The post went viral on the game's official subreddit, receiving over 1,000 upvotes and comments.

Adding thrill to the post, some users said that Herobrine is back. Others also commented on an old changelog line from Mojang Studios when they wrote that Herobrine was removed from the game.

Herobrine is a mythical player-like character that was believed to be in every single-player world. Some believed that it could place and remove blocks just like a regular player. In the past, Herobrine was a largely popular yet controversial topic of discussion.

Some users felt that a bee could be activating and deactivating the render distance and showing entities. Others stated that it could be an Enderman teleporting out of the cave and then going back underground.

The Enderman theory by a Redditor named 'Santreva' could be correct since the entity looks like a dark creature with player-like anatomy:

Apart from discussing what the mysterious creature might be, a user asked the original poster for the texture pack used. The player replied that they were using True Realism HD, which can be downloaded directly from Bedrock Edition's official Marketplace for minecoins.

In conclusion, Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see the entity appear in a single-player world and then disappear. As mentioned, while some joked that the mythical character, Herobrine, has returned, others simply said that it could be an Enderman teleporting in and out of a cave.