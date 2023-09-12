From The Fog mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft mods come in plenty of different varieties, including those that focus on horror. One excellent example is From The Fog, a horror mode heavily centered around the game's most well-known urban legend: Herobrine. This corrupted version of Steve is said to have many different capabilities but has been so upheld by the community that even Mojang has referenced the creature.

From The Fog brings players back into the center of Herobrine's crosshairs, leading them to uncover the terrifying legend behind it while avoiding the malicious creature. The mod focuses heavily on immersion and atmosphere, creating an environment where players never quite feel safe.

If you are looking for an excellent horror mod to try out, then From The Fog may just have what you need.

What to know about the From The Fog mod in Minecraft

From the Fog draws from Herobrine's lore throughout Minecraft's history (Image via Lunar Eclipse Studios)

From the Fog reaches deep into years of Herobrine lore and stories created by the Minecraft community, resulting in the mob possessing supernatural powers. Herobrine can stalk you, make you hear sounds that aren't there, create its own structures from nothing, and even sabotage blocks that you have already placed.

Herobrine can also jumpscare you, leave cryptic signs near you, and prevent you from sleeping. It's also possible to enable certain settings within From the Fog that give Herobrine the capability to burn your base down or unexpectedly crash your game entirely. You won't even be able to sleep or look out of your windows safely.

Additionally, if you are feeling dangerous, you can summon Herobrine by creating a shrine built out of netherrack, redstone torches, and gold blocks (though mossy cobblestone can work as a substitute for the gold) known in community lore as the Herobrine Shrine. From this shrine, Herobrine can appear and harass you outright or cause some damage.

It should be noted that the mod and data pack for From The Fog are developed for Minecraft: Java Edition exclusively. However, it's possible to join the mod developer's Discord server and then join a From The Fog Bedrock Edition SMP server, which offers the same great gameplay in a multiplayer setting.

Fortunately, if you would like to host your own multiplayer world or server using this mod and data pack, From The Fog is fully compatible and capable of doing so. As long as the admin has the mod and the data pack configured with their world/server, multiple friends can experience the horrors of Herobrine together.

With October getting closer and closer, there's no better time to enjoy a horror mod, especially one like From The Fog. Although it may not be as challenging as some horror mods available from the community, FTF does carry a certain eeriness, and it should be a hit among fans of Minecraft's extended lore and cryptid creatures.