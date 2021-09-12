Minecraft Mammoth plugin: Everything players need to know

Lag and TPS drops at high player counts have been some of the biggest problems plaguing Minecraft servers over the years. A new plugin called "Mammoth" promises to fix these issues.

The new Mammoth plugin allows Minecraft servers to hold thousands of players in one world without facing any server TPS loss. This is mostly thanks to a change in Minecraft's backend architecture, which will be explained in this article.

What does the Mammoth plugin do for Minecraft servers?

Minecraft multiplayer servers often suffer from TPS issues at high player counts. This is mostly because a massive chunk of the server code has been written to perform on a single "main" thread. This is far from optimal when considering high player-count environments.

Mammoth can allow servers to support thousands of players in a single game world (Image via WorldQL)

As previously mentioned, the Mammoth plugin makes multiple changes to the backend architecture of Minecraft. The changes allow the server software to be far more efficient and horizontally scalable.

In more technical terms, the plugin uses a new type of 3D database called "WorldQL" to store world data and objects. This allows several servers to cooperate with one another and enables data to be passed seamlessly through different Minecraft server instances.

WorldQL provides data to the Minecraft server instances (Image via WorldQL)

Mammoth works by tracking the authoritative state of the Minecraft world via the use of WorldQL data records. It uses the original Minecraft world seed and detects changes with blocks that have been modified.

So what does this mean?

Performance problems have plagued single-world Minecraft servers for a long time, but Mammoth sets out to change this.

Using Mammoth, server admins will potentially be able to host thousands of players within a single Minecraft world. This could open up the doors for a new type of multiplayer experience, the likes of which players haven't seen before.

As a testament to hope, the creator of Mammoth shared this video showcasing thousands of players moving within a single world. The server maintained perfect performance (20 TPS) throughout the test, despite being hosted on a mere laptop.

Players can build the Mammoth plugin themselves by visiting the official GitHub page. Readers can click here to be redirected to the page.

Also Read

For more information, players can visit the official WorldQL website. Here's the link to the website.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh