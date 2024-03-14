Minecraft Marketplace Pass: Everything we know so far

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is an unexpected release from Mojang, adding a completely new way to engage with the contents of the game. The pass is a monthly subscription service that gives players access to a catalog of amazing Bedrock Marketplace items that rotate out each month.

This allows users to experiment with new content before committing to spending their purchased Minecoins on it.

Everything we know about Minecraft Marketplace Pass

Price

The 30-day trial should be plenty of time for gamers to test out the Minecraft Marketplace Pass (Image via Mojang)

Marketplace Pass will cost players $3.99 USD a month, significantly cheaper than Realms Plus, which costs $7.99 USD per active month. However, it is important to note that the content included in the Marketplace Pass is the same as Realms Plus, just without the official server.

There is also a 30-day free trial available, so players can see if they think the stuff included is worth the price.

Content

Everything available with the pass is very high quality (Image via Mojang)

More than 150 different pieces of marketplace content are included in the subscription. This includes maps, such as Minecraft one-block worlds, well-designed skin packs, and full resource and texture packs.

Some of this will also rotate in and out, keeping the subscription feeling fresh and new. Whenever something rotates out, it will become unavailable to players. Still, local data will not be touched, so users can either jump back in when it cycles back through or buy it on the Minecraft Marketplace outright to keep playing.

Character creator items will be added each month to the subscription so that gamers can add them to their account for free. These items are permanent, meaning that even if a player cancels their Minecraft Marketplace Pass, the creator items will remain accessible.

It is also worth noting that Mojang has confirmed that cloud content based on an active subscription will not be deleted until 18 months after canceling. This gives users plenty of time to change their minds or take a temporary break while not losing all the worlds they created.

A Bedrock Modding Renaissance?

If add-ons come to the Marketplace Pass, Bedrock will have much better modding (Image via Mojang)

While the inner workings of the Minecraft Marketplace Pass aren't known, many of these services work by offering monetary incentives to creators to include their content. Assuming the pass works the same way, offering creators an alternative, potentially more lucrative, way to make money from custom content might encourage more of it to be made and of higher quality.

This is the second recent change from Mojang that seems to be pushing Bedrock's modding scene back into the forefront of the community. The other of these recent changes was the inclusion of add-ons in the Minecraft Marketplace. These are incredibly similar to Java Edition mods, as they can be combined in any way the player wants.

If these two additions combine, Bedrock players might be in for a future of truly Java-esque modding. Needless to say, it would be incredible to see such a large part of the community finally gain access to Minecraft's amazing mods and mod packs in a much freer way.