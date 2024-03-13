How to play One Block in Minecraft Bedrock

Challenge modes serve as some of the most popular ways to play Minecraft. One of the most recent challenge modes to explode in popularity is One Block, which, as its name suggests, spawns players on a single block. This block can be broken. When this happens, it will be replaced by a random block according to the world's current level or theme.

For example, One Block usually starts off in a plains biome, so players will see grass, dirt, stone, ores, wood, and passive mobs in the mode. Eventually, this might turn into a cave, which is entirely filled with stones, ores, and enemies. This unique blend of RNG and Skyblock gameplay is what makes the mode so compelling.

So, how can Minecraft Bedrock players try this incredibly addicting game mode out for themselves?

Steps to play Minecraft One Block on Bedrock

1) Get into Bedrock

There are a few different ways to play One Block once you are in-game (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you must do to play One Block is open up Minecraft Bedrock. This can be done through the game's official launcher.

If you own both versions of the title or any of the spin-offs, such as Minecraft Legends, make sure that you select Bedrock Edition prior to launching the game.

Additionally, make sure you are set to the latest version of the title rather than the recent preview. Preview versions of the game wouldn't work for this, so launching one would require a restart.

2a) Add a server

An example of a One Block server spawn hub (Image via Mojang)

Once the game is loaded up, there are a few different paths you can take to play One Block. The first and easiest one is to connect to any of Minecraft's best servers that offer the game mode. An example is the aptly named OneBlock MC server.

Click on the "Play" button to see a list of worlds, along with other options for hopping into the game. Navigate to the "Servers" tab, which should contain a list of joined servers.

Next, you'll need to hit the "Add Server" button at the bottom of the list. Use the server's IP to connect here, leaving the port alone unless you know you need to change it. This should connect to the server and spawn you in.

2b) Head to the marketplace

There is no shortage of One Block content on the marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, if you do not want to play on a server, you can head to Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace. Using the search bar at the top of the store, search for "One Block." This will return all content available centered around the mode.

There are thousands of options, all tailored and personalized to the developer's preferences. However, playing any of these One Block options is easy. All you need to do is spend the requisite number of Minecoins to add the content to your account. Then, download the world and use the built-in settings to create it.

3) Enjoy One Block

No matter which of the two different methods you decide on, you should be loaded into a world and spawned on the titular single block, ready to begin expanding and building up a Minecraft starter base.

If you decide to use a server, there will most likely be additional game modes and fun Minecraft minigames that you can try out. This will help keep your One Block world feeling fresh and exciting.