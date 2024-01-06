Minecraft might need to add grappling hook for improved exploration experience

Mojang Studios has brought some of the biggest Minecraft updates in recent history, focusing on its near-endless world. Since players are always encouraged to explore the in-game map, the developers have massively expanded the caves and mountains. However, the current terrain generation's vastness sparks the need for better tools for players to traverse successfully.

Hence, a grappling hook can be a beneficial new tool that can help players roam around large caves and soaring mountains with ease.

Grappling hook in Minecraft: How it can help players explore the world with ease

Grappling hook vs other transportation means in Minecraft

There are many means of transportation in the game (Image via Mojang)

There is no shortage of transportation methods in the game. Players can hop on horses and gallop through most of the land, row boats across oceans, fly around with elytra in any dimension, and even build railway systems. However, these transportation methods are either too rare or mob- or contraption-dependent.

There is still no simple movement tool that almost any player can make and keep in their inventory. While people can easily place or remove blocks to create a path for themselves, a grappling hook can be a fun and useful way to move around any terrain or biome. Be it caves, mountains, or even irregular and dangerous areas like Nether Biomes, players can use grappling hooks on any block and either swing or move up several blocks.

Community reaction to grappling hook in Minecraft

The playerbase has already discussed the possibility of a grappling hook for the game (Image via Reddit)

Recently, there was a post about a grappling hook on the game's official subreddit. Although the post was removed, many players in the community discussed the possibility of the tool. They loved the idea of swinging around the game and using it to reach areas without mining or towering up.

People generally loved the idea of a tool to move around in a brand new way, especially since the Overworld dimension recently received a massive overhaul in terms of terrain generation.

Grappling hook mod has already been created for Minecraft

Since the game is over 13 years old and has always allowed third-party mods, its vast playerbase has created every single feature imaginable. Hence, there is a mod that adds not only one but several kinds of grappling hooks to the game.

The mod is made by "yyonne" and has over 17 million downloads from the CurseForge website. Hence, it's safe to say that it is a widely popular tool that many would love to see in the vanilla version. The grappling hook mod is updated to the latest 1.20 version and can be run using the Forge API.

At least till Mojang Studios releases their official iteration of the grappling hook, players can easily download the mod to try how it would feel in Minecraft.