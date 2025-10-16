  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft is missing an obvious feature for minecarts

Minecraft is missing an obvious feature for minecarts

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 16, 2025 14:55 GMT
A Minecraft player suggests making the minecarts better (Image via Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player suggests an improvement for the minecarts (Image via Mojang Studios)

The minecart is one of the most underwhelming elements in Minecraft, as it should offer the most functionality but does barely any. It's slow, can't be paired with another, and the effort to lay tracks is quite a lot. With the right tweaks, the developers can make the minecart very useful, and while some updates have worked on that, a focused effort is sorely needed.

Ad

A Minecraft player made a post on the game’s subreddit asking the community about their thoughts on minecart, pointing out how gamers cannot put ores directly into it.

The user added that a minecart with a chest is an option, but it seems illogical as it is a container inside a container. While this is certainly a fair point, there are many other shortcomings in minecarts that the developers need to fix, as pointed out by others in the comments.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner
Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/SM-42 added that players cannot even attach one minecart with another using chains. This has been one of the biggest complaints about the block because all the items are present and the developers have to just introduce a minor tweak to make it possible.

u/SacredGeometry9 replied that since we can attach boats using lead, the ability to connect minecarts with chains should also be present. The Chase the Skies game drop upgraded lead functionality and made it more useful. Perhaps the upcoming game drop could do the same for the chain item.

Ad

u/FPSCanarussia mentioned that initially, this is how minecarts were used. However, Notch, the creator of the game, changed it because minecarts were more suited for transportation. u/Frederic-T-V replied that minecarts as transportation would be great only if they were faster.

Redditors talk about how the minecarts can be improved (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about how the minecarts can be improved (Image via Reddit)

u/CassyetteTape also mentioned that earlier the minecarts had similar functionality, but it was changed to allow players to ride them. u/SpaceBug176 pointed out that Minecraft does not have a good track record of bringing back old game mechanics, so players might never get this feature.

Ad

Minecarts in Minecraft should get a major update

Since leads can be used to attach mob to boats, chains should get the same feature for minecarts (Image via Mojang Studios)
Since leads can be used to attach mob to boats, chains should get the same feature for minecarts (Image via Mojang Studios)

The minecart is one of the most iconic items in Minecraft. On paper, it is a great thing to have as it can be used to transport items, mobs, players, etc. However, things are quite the opposite in practicality. The carts cannot be coupled, they are slow, and the effort required to lay long tracks just defeats the purpose.

Mojang Studios need to rework the minecart and make it more interesting. Firstly, they can make it move faster than its current max speed, and then add the ability of making copper rails to reduce the cost. Then, they should add the ability to connect minecarts together either with iron or copper chains.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications