Minecraft is missing an obvious feature for minecarts

The minecart is one of the most underwhelming elements in Minecraft, as it should offer the most functionality but does barely any. It's slow, can't be paired with another, and the effort to lay tracks is quite a lot. With the right tweaks, the developers can make the minecart very useful, and while some updates have worked on that, a focused effort is sorely needed.A Minecraft player made a post on the game’s subreddit asking the community about their thoughts on minecart, pointing out how gamers cannot put ores directly into it.The user added that a minecart with a chest is an option, but it seems illogical as it is a container inside a container. While this is certainly a fair point, there are many other shortcomings in minecarts that the developers need to fix, as pointed out by others in the comments.Anyone else find it odd that we can't put ore directly into a minecart, despite that being a minecart's real purpose? byu/FuckMyHeart inMinecraftu/SM-42 added that players cannot even attach one minecart with another using chains. This has been one of the biggest complaints about the block because all the items are present and the developers have to just introduce a minor tweak to make it possible.u/SacredGeometry9 replied that since we can attach boats using lead, the ability to connect minecarts with chains should also be present. The Chase the Skies game drop upgraded lead functionality and made it more useful. Perhaps the upcoming game drop could do the same for the chain item.u/FPSCanarussia mentioned that initially, this is how minecarts were used. However, Notch, the creator of the game, changed it because minecarts were more suited for transportation. u/Frederic-T-V replied that minecarts as transportation would be great only if they were faster.Redditors talk about how the minecarts can be improved (Image via Reddit)u/CassyetteTape also mentioned that earlier the minecarts had similar functionality, but it was changed to allow players to ride them. u/SpaceBug176 pointed out that Minecraft does not have a good track record of bringing back old game mechanics, so players might never get this feature.Minecarts in Minecraft should get a major updateSince leads can be used to attach mob to boats, chains should get the same feature for minecarts (Image via Mojang Studios)The minecart is one of the most iconic items in Minecraft. On paper, it is a great thing to have as it can be used to transport items, mobs, players, etc. However, things are quite the opposite in practicality. The carts cannot be coupled, they are slow, and the effort required to lay long tracks just defeats the purpose.Mojang Studios need to rework the minecart and make it more interesting. Firstly, they can make it move faster than its current max speed, and then add the ability of making copper rails to reduce the cost. Then, they should add the ability to connect minecarts together either with iron or copper chains.