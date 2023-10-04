Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 date and timings for different regions

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner. Fans are immensely excited about the vote and the annual live event where Mojang announces various news and updates about their games. The Mob Vote, which has existed for quite a while, allows the community to choose which mob gets added to the game in the next update.

Though Mojang has informed fans when Mob Vote 2023 starts and ends, the date and time differ, depending on where the player is located in the world.

When will Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 start in different regions?

The Minecraft Live event will take place on October 15, 2023. Mob Vote 2023 will start on October 13 and end on October 15 (15 minutes after the live event starts).

The exact timings for different regions are as follows:

1 pm EDT October 13 - 1:15 pm EDT October 15

12 pm CST October 13 - 12:15 pm CST October 15

11 am MST October 13 - 11:15 am MST October 15

10 am PST October 13 - 10:15 am PST October 15

2 am JST (October 14) - 2:15 am JST October 16

10:30 pm IST October 13 - 10:45 pm IST October 15

6 pm BST October 13 - 6:15 pm BST October 15

7 pm EET October 13 - 7:15 pm EET October 15

8 pm AST October 13 - 8:15 pm AST October 15

5 pm GMT October 13 - 5:15 pm GMT October 15

4 am AEDT (October 14) - 4:15 am AEDT October 16

8 pm MSK October 13 - 8:15 pm MSK October 15

2 pm BRT October 13 - 2:15 pm BRT October 15

How to vote for new Minecraft mobs

A few weeks ago, Mojang explained how players would be able to vote for a new mob. There are essentially three ways of doing so: on Minecraft Bedrock Edition's special server, via the official game launcher, or through the title's website.

As Mob Vote 2023 approaches, Mojang will add graphics and a countdown timer to all three platforms so that players know exactly when voting will be open.

Mojang very recently revealed that crabs are the first of three candidates that fans can vote for in Mob Vote 2023.