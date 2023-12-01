Minecraft mod adds losers from mob votes

In recent years, Mojang has been hosting a Mob Vote competition for Minecraft where three mobs are introduced and the playerbase is asked to vote for one of them. The one that gets the most votes wins and gets added to the upcoming major update. However, the ones who lose the Mob Vote are never seen again in the vanilla versions. Thankfully, the game is a sandbox in nature, and the community can add almost anything to it using mods.

Friends&Foes is a mod that adds all the Mob Vote's losers and other unused entities into the game.

Friends&Foes for Minecraft: Everything to know about the mod that adds losers from Mob Votes

What does the Friends&Foes mod offer?

Simply put, Friends&Foes adds outvoted and forgotten mobs from previous Mob Votes in Minecraft. One of the main goals is to expand upon original concepts and add new vanilla-like features related to all the entities that it adds.

It adds not only mobs, but also takes care of where they should spawn, what their exact behavior should be, and even generates new structures for them to dwell in. For example, the Iceologer mob, which lost back in 2020, will have a small cabin in the snow taiga biome.

Apart from adding all the Mob Vote losers, it will also add the unused Illusioner in regular survival worlds. However, it will have a completely different appearance and mechanics.

Nether will have Wildfire dwelling in the new Citadel structure in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/Faboslav)

In the Nether, the mod adds a massive structure called the Citadel. When players explore it, they will come across the new Wildfire mob, which is a lost Mob Vote candidate from 2017.

Here is a list of all the mobs the mod has added as of now:

Copper Golem

Glare

Moobloom

Beekeeper Villager

Iceologer

Illusioner

Mauler

Wildfire

And here is all the structure that the mod adds:

Beekeeper area

Citadel

Copper Golem Workstation

Iceologer Cabin

Illusioner Shack

Illusioner Training Grounds

The mod developers have also mentioned on the CurseForge website that they plan to release more Mob Vote losers like Rascal, Barnacle, and Tuff Golems soon.

How to download Friends&Foes mod

Friends&Foes Minecraft mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Thankfully, the mod is compatible with both the Forge and the Fabric mod APIs. Hence, players can simply install any of the two toolchains, which are essential to running almost any mod in Minecraft. Once this is done, head over to the CurseForge website and search for Friends&Foes.

Choose the version according to which modding API you have, and then download the mod version compatible with the latest game version. As of now, the mod supports the 1.20.2 version.

Once downloaded, it can be copy-pasted in the mods folder present in the game directory. Finally, players can open the launcher, open the Forge or Fabric modded versions, and enjoy.