Minecraft player lists all the losers from older mob votes

Since Mojang has been hosting mob and biome votes for Minecraft updates for quite some time now, there have been many mobs and biomes that were not selected because they did not receive enough votes from the playerbase. Even though Mojang will most likely not add these mobs to the game in the near future, there are still many players who remember and miss them.

Hence, a Redditor by the name of u/Oceans24mission recently grouped all the lost mobs and biomes and posted them on Minecraft's official subreddit. The mobs that lost their votes over the years were Meerkat, Ostrich, Vulture, MooBloom, Iceologer, Glare, Copper Golem, Rascal, Tuff Golem, and three from the first mob vote, which were not named officially. Although biomes like savannas, deserts, and badlands lost in the biome vote, they were eventually added to the game.

Of course, seeing these mobs again was quite sad, as they will most likely never be added to Minecraft.

Users react to Minecraft mobs that lost previous mob votes

Since the 2023 Minecraft mob vote is around the corner and trending, many flocked to the post and discussed the lost mobs. Within a few days, the post received more than five thousand upvotes and over nine hundred comments. It was clear that many still liked these old Minecraft mobs and wanted to talk about them.

u/1stmoviemaster hoped that Mojang would add all these mobs to the game in an update since they have so much potential to improve Minecraft. Many users agreed and upvoted the comment. Another Redditor, u/NedThomas, mentioned that Mojang stated they would update certain biomes. Hence, mobs like Meerkat, Ostrich, and Vultures might still make it into the game.

Of course, nothing can be said for certain, as Mojang themselves have not confirmed anything.

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditor u/StitchezYT mentioned termites and how they were planned to be added to Minecraft as well. The original poster replied and stated that they tried to fit the mob somewhere in the picture, even though they felt that it was technically not a mob.

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few Redditors took the discussion in a philosophical direction and looked at the general state of Mojang and Microsoft, and how the mob vote system basically creates a rift amongst the playerbase and even restricts the developers' creativity. On the other hand, a few were supportive of not having too many mobs, as the game could saturate and become too much for players to handle.

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Oceans24mission from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, there were many opinions and comments about the mobs that did not make it into the game. While some players want all mobs to be added in an update, others believe that it would unnecessarily complicate the game. Nonetheless, the post continues to attract eyeballs and generate discussion.