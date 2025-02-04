Minecraft modder creates a weird portal mob with the ability to teleport the player

Minecraft mobs are some of the most important elements of the game, as these creatures are either passive and useful or hostile and dangerous. One can understand how necessary they are given they are required for resources, and also making the game more fun. However, talented modders have come up with their mobs with special gameplay mechanics.

Trending

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/Infinite_Swimming861, shared a short video on the subreddit of the game showing a concept mob that they had created. The clip shows a bizarre portal mob that can move around and jump. Players can walk into it just like they can in a normal portal. The creator of the mob mentioned that they made this mob for nothing and asked for the community’s thoughts on it.

Comment byu/Infinite_Swimming861 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to this post, u/Daryl_Himself said what if there was a beginner player who had no idea about this mob. They would just jump inside the end portal mob, only to end up in the dangerous end dimension with wooden and stone tools and no armor.

Comment byu/Infinite_Swimming861 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user, u/BobGootemer, joked that a player only needs snowballs and around 15 beds to defeat the ender dragon. For those who do not know, using the beds as explosive items in the end is a strategy used by many players to defeat the end dimension boss.

u/Shubi-do-wa said that this mob looks like something from a Soulslike game, and they love it. “Soulslike” is a genre developed by FromSoftware, and it is known for its large and well-designed bosses.

Redditors react to the concept of the portal mob in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Another user named u/okan12k suggested that the original poster should add a spawner to the texture of the mob so that it can summon silverfish. This would add an extra level of challenge.

The creator of the mob replied that the idea was cool and asked if other players agreed with this suggestion. u/MoonTheCraft replied to the comment saying that they do agree with the idea.

Players love the idea of having this bizarre mob (Image via Reddit)

u/TheSilentTitan said that they love the idea of a mob whose sole purpose is to hunt the players and send them to another dimension. Another user named u/chihabcraft also said that the concept is very interesting.

Adding custom mobs in Minecraft using mods

A player created a moving chest mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Infinite_Swimming861)

Frequent updates and the addition of new mobs are one of the reasons for Minecraft's persistent popularity. Recently, the developers added new variants of cow, making the blocky world more populated and interesting.

However, players want to add more features and mobs beyond what the game developers provide. This is where mods come in. These custom files are created by players, and they can completely change how the game feels and plays.

One of the most popular types of mods is those that add new mobs to the game. These mobs can be anything from real-world animals to fantasy creatures like dragons and golems.

The creator of this bizarre portal mob has also made another cute mob that can follow the player around and collect all the blocks broken. The creator called it “enderchester,” and it goes to show the potential of Minecraft.

Any idea can be converted into playable mods, and this is why the modding community of the game is so massive. Mods allow players to add new gameplay mechanics that Mojang Studios might take forever to develop.

However, with the addition of new wolf and pig variants, it seems that the developers are on the right path. They have also changed the update frequency, delivering smaller but more frequent updates to keep everything fresh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!