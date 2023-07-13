Minecraft modpacks turns the peaceful sandbox into Elden Ring

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, it can be changed to almost anything with little modification. Mods are essentially third-party features that the vast community of modders creates for the sandbox title. Moreover, many developers combine several mods to create a modpack that offers a completely new gameplay experience.

One of the most famous RPG games is Elden Ring. The game came out more than a year ago and quickly became famous among gamers. A Minecraft content creator and modpack developer, AsphaltHalfSquat, created a modpack that closely resembles Elden Ring. Here is everything to know about it.

Everything you need to know about Elden Ring's Minecraft modpack called Shattered Ring

What is Shattered Ring modpack?

In simple terms, Shattered Ring is a modpack that was mainly inspired by the famous AAA title Elden Ring. It features a whole host of mods that make the game's visuals, gameplay, audio, features, etc. feel exactly like Elden Ring.

Of course, it won't have official features like bosses, names, etc. due to obvious copyright reasons, but it will definitely give an overall feel to the game.

Features in Shattered Ring

Shattered Ring will add a plethora of mods to completely change the gameplay experience in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are so many mods and features that have been added to this modpack that not everything can be mentioned and talked about here. From adding custom weapons, mobs, structures, biomes, etc., it even features completely redesigned GUIs, maps, movement animation, sound, and much more.

Players will find new kinds of mobs and boss mobs in new structures and dungeons, with each of them having their own powers and weaknesses, similar to Elden Ring.

Furthermore, saving a respawn point near a campfire is also added, along with a stat update GUI that can be accessed. Some of the smaller details, like using the inventory while moving, are also added to this modpack to further emulate the RPG game.

This is, of course, barely scratching the surface since there are loads of other features that Minecrafters will experience when they play the modpack.

How to download the Shattered Ring modpack

Shattered Ring Minecraft modpacks can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via Mojang)

To download the Shattered Ring modpack, players must first install the Forge app. This will allow them to easily install any and all mods and modpacks present on the CurseForge website.

They can search for the 'Forge app for Minecraft' and download the setup file from the first page. Once downloaded, they can open and install the application.

Once the Forge App is installed, they can open it to create a directory for modded Minecraft versions. Once the directory is made, they will see a tab that says 'browse modpacks,' from where they can search for the Shattered Ring modpack and simply hit install.

Depending on the disk and internet speed, the installation process could take some time. The Forge App will automatically download the Forge API and all the mods included in the pack. Once everything is done, players can simply hit play and enjoy the Elden Ring experience in the block game.

Poll : 0 votes