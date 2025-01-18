Minecraft More Tools add-on by 4KS Studios guide

Minecraft offers plenty of add-ons and mods that enhance gameplay, and the More Tools add-on by 4KS Studios is a standout addition. This add-on not only introduces new tools but also an entirely new dimension, ores, armor types, and a host of exciting features. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of this remarkable add-on.

4KS Studios, known for their other popular creations like the Weapons+ and Security add-ons, has once again delivered a high-quality product with the More Tools add-on. To download it, simply search for "More Tools" in the Minecraft Marketplace. If you have a Marketplace Pass subscription, you can download it for free as of January 2025.

Getting started

The add-on gives you everything you need in the starter area (Image via Mojang Studios || 4KS Studios)

When you start a new Minecraft world with this add-on installed, you’ll spawn in a tutorial area. The area includes informative displays about key features like super weapons, new ores, the Nightmare realm, and more.

You'll also find two chests in this spawn point. The first chest contains a guidebook filled with essential details about the add-on's features, including crafting recipes and tips. The second one provides starter gear, such as iron armor, an iron sword, and food to help you begin your journey.

Near the chests, you’ll also find options to teleport out of the spawn area or change the game mode for added convenience. As you explore further, you’ll find a bridge leading to a pathway. Along the way, you'll find even more chests containing valuable loot.

New ores and materials in the Minecraft add-on

The new Minecraft add-on introduces a lot of new ores (Image via Mojang Studios || 4KS Studios)

The More Tools add-on introduces several new ores to the Overworld, including sapphire, ruby, topaz, tanzanite, opal, nightmare, and uranium. Additionally, dreadstone is a unique ore exclusive to the Nightmare realm. You can use these materials to craft tools, weapons, and armor.

This Minecraft add-on allows crafting with unconventional materials like bedrock, glass, and obsidian. New weapons, like scythes and blasters, have also been introduced. Scythes serve as melee weapons, while blasters provide ranged combat options.

Furthermore, super swords can be crafted by combining standard swords with tanzanite. These super swords boast unique abilities like enhanced knockback, sonic boom attacks, and more. Other than this there are a few more items like grappling hooks for traversal and bee blades, which offer specialized new features.

The Nightmare realm

The new realm is a simple yet welcome addition to the game (Image via Mojang Studios || 4KS Studios)

The Nightmare realm is an entirely new dimension filled with challenges and rewards. To access it, you must first locate nightmare ore, which can be found in underground nightmare caverns. After gathering enough ore, you can craft nightmare armor sets, tools, and nightmare portal blocks. Construct the portal using these blocks and light it with flint and nightmare to enter the dimension.

Make sure to wear nightmare armor while exploring this realm, as failing to do so will result in continuous damage. The Nightmare realm is characterized by a harsh, sandy terrain populated with nightmarish mobs. A perpetual sandstorm reduces visibility, adding to the difficulty. To mine dreadstone — a material exclusive to this dimension — you’ll need a nightmare pickaxe.

