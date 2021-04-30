Ocelot vs. Cat in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Since Ocelots were introduced into Minecraft before the Cat, players will commonly mistake the two. These cute mobs also have extremely similar mechanics, furthering the confusion.

Players should be aware of these differences, so they can be prepared if they encounter either mob.

Ocelot vs. Cat in Minecraft: Whats the difference?

Similarities

Shown: Both Ocelots and Cats are considered "Kitties" (Image via Minecraft)

The Ocelot and Cat have many similarities.

Both mobs are hesitant of the players, sprinting away if approached without either a Raw Cod or Salmon in hand.

Both the Ocelot and the Cat can be "tamed" with either Raw Cod or Raw Salmon. While Cats can be tamed similar to Wolves, Ocelots can only "trust" the player, which prevents it from running away as per usual.

Additionally, both mobs can be bred with Raw Cod or Salmon, spawning a Kitten when both parents are fed. The breeding cooldown for both of these mobs is five minutes.

Both mobs are immune to fall damage, as well as deter any Creepers and Phantoms from coming nearby.

Differences

Shown: Some cool Cats... and Ocelots (Image via Minecraft)

The most obvious difference between the Cat and the Ocelot is their appearance.

Ocelots always have the same tan and spotted textures, while Cats have a plethora of colors (or breeds) to spawn as. Cats are also noticeably smaller than the Ocelot.

As stated above, while both mobs take the same food to "tame", technically only the Cat can be tamed, while the Ocelot can only trust the player.

Stray Cats will attack Rabbits and Baby Turtles, while Ocelots will attack Chickens and Baby Turtles.

Cats have the chance to drop String, while Ocelots will only drop XP.

