Minecraft offers free rewards to players affected by Realms outage

Minecraft had a tough week recently when the game’s Realms servers completely stopped working, preventing gamers who had paid for the service from getting access to their world and playing the game. This was also a major blow for those planning to get the subscription. Another reason why it was a big deal was the duration of the server downtime, which was almost seven days. Since subscribers pay for a month, they would lose a quarter of their money due to the error.

Thankfully, the Minecraft servers are now back up and working well. But Mojang Studios took to the official Minecraft X account to state that not only are the servers up and running, but they are also better than before. In the tweet, the team said that the Bedrock Realms server will have an improved render distance of 25 instead of 20.

However, another tweet in the same thread mentioned that those affected by the outage would get some free rewards as compensation. Here’s everything we know about the rewards and what players can expect.

Minecraft offers free rewards for Realms outage

Losing access to the game world and to in-game items/services that have been paid for is unacceptable. Naturally, players affected by this expected some sort of compensation. If one can consider Bedrock servers having better render distance as compensation, that should come as good news.

That said, Mojang Studios will be handing something to all those affected by the outage. These “rewards” will be revealed in a personal message sent to their in-game inboxes. Thus, everyone who subscribed to the Realms Plus subscription and was affected by the outage should check their in-game inbox regularly.

Regarding what these rewards could be, it is difficult to say. Either Mojang Studios could offer everyone the same reward or perhaps different ones for players living in various regions of the world. However, the most logical thing for the developer to do would be to hand out the same reward for everyone who could not access the game for almost a week.

The right move would be extending a user's subscription period by seven days to compensate for the days lost, along with the money. Mojang Studios’ next step will be crucial for the future of Minecraft Realms Plus and in building trust for the service being offered.

