Minecraft is a massive sandbox game in which players can easily create almost anything they want. From massive structures to complex redstone contraptions, anything is possible. Hence, over the years, some players have created redstone contraptions to create videos using physical blocks that change with each frame.

Recently, a player created the famous music video, Bad Apple!!, in the survival game using this method.

Minecraft Redditor brilliantly played the Bad Apple!! music video in the game

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Opnic' posted a video where they played the entire music video of the famous song Bad Apple!! It was the 2007 version that had lyrics added to it as well. The music was originally made by ZUN back in 1998, and then a singer named Nomico sang the lyrics.

The entire video was created using a command block and massive Redstone Contraptions that constantly changed blocks to change the frame of the video.

The original poster was extremely accurate in making the overall video for Reddit. The speed of the clip was increased to match the speed of the original music video perfectly. Additionally, the actual song was also added to the clip.

The Bad Apple!! song was extremely popular in the 2000s, so much so that the original music video on YouTube has over 80,000,000 views. There is a running trend of playing the video on any device imaginable. Hence, this video fits that meme theme as well.

Minecraft community reacts to Bad Apple!! music video being played in-game

Since the Japanese music video is so popular, the post instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. As of now, it has amassed over six thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Many Redditors were, of course, blown away by how brilliantly the entire music video was recreated inside the game. They humorously mentioned how they were only able to build a small wooden house that was shaped like a block. Another Redditor went even more basic and claimed that they could only build a 2x1 dirt hole in which they could fit.

As mentioned above, many people talked about how Minecraft was able to play the Bad Apple!! music video as well. They discussed a few subreddits where people post various devices playing the popular song. One of them even posted a YouTube video where their keyboard could play the video through its backlights.

Overall, many were delighted to see Bad Apple!! being played on the sandbox title using a command block and a plethora of complex Redstone circuitry. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments on the Minecraft subreddit.