Minecraft player creates Geometry Dash using massive redstone contraption

A Minecraft Redditor called u/CraftyMasterman recently posted a bizarre video of how they created the famous 'Geometry Dash' game inside the sandbox title using only redstone. The original poster is also a famous YouTuber who builds all kinds of contraptions. The video starts off with them showing a glimpse of how massive the redstone contraption is, and it then closes in on a map that looks like a screen on which Geometry Dash is being played.

The original poster is heard talking excitedly in the video about Geometry Dash and its famous level called 'Stereo Madness', which they recreated in the block game. In the caption, they wrote that the machine is still in development and that they only made one level of the game to test it.

Redstone is an extremely powerful tool in the game. It is essentially an element that provides power to blocks so that they can automatically work under certain conditions. Furthermore, there are all kinds of unique blocks working in different ways that can be activated automatically with redstone. Hence, over the years, players have created all kinds of mind-boggling redstone contraptions to make beautiful artwork, machines, and even other games.

This recreation of Geometry Dash is just one among the many brilliant community creations.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating Geometry Dash in the game using redstone

Since these kinds of large-scale machines are quite rare and extremely difficult to construct, posts related to them usually attract a lot of attention on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, the post received over 7k upvotes and loads of comments.

The original poster itself commented on the post, explaining certain details of the machine. One of the most striking facts they mentioned was that it was made completely in vanilla Minecraft and that there were no mods or commands used.

Of course, many Redditors, including u/MCarooney and u/Sarp07, were blown away by how the creator managed to display Geometry Dash and even create the contraption. The original poster graciously mentioned how it was displayed on an in-game map.

Redditors u/Maskogre and u/Alexis_style were quick to mention that Geometry Dash recently received an update on the virtual storefront Steam. This was a few days before the video was posted on the subreddit. u/Mimig298 hilariously switched the scenario and commented that they wanted to see Minecraft run on Geometry Dash now that it has a new update.

Overall, the Minecraft community was delighted to see such a massive redstone contraption made by u/CraftyMasterman to run a version of Geometry Dash in the sandbox game. Some were completely shocked, while others discussed the mechanics of the machine. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.