Minecraft player attempts to launch into space using 32 fishing rods

Minecraft players try all kinds of crazy experiments in the sandbox game. Since it offers loads of items and blocks with different properties and features, it keeps players busy for hours. The fishing rod is an item that not only helps players catch fish and other stuff from water bodies but it can also be used to catch entities and pull them inward.

Using the entity-pulling aspect of fishing rods, a player attempted a bizarre stunt.

Minecraft Redditor launches themselves into space using 32 fishing rods

A Redditor by the name of "Mahtog42" posted a video where they showcased 32 bots spawning in a world around the player with fishing rods. The bots caught the player with their fishing rods and started climbing vines located on all four sides of the player. They reached a platform where all of them could stand, with the hook still on the player.

Upon writing the keyword "ignition," all 32 bots pulled the player with their fishing rods. This caused the original poster to instantly launch themself high in the air. They roughly reached Y level 4317 before descending. Eventually, they fell to the ground and died.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor launching in space using 32 fishing rods

The original poster getting launched by 32 bots with fishing rods was quite hilarious to watch. Hence, this post went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, the post accrued more than eight thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

One of the Redditors felt that the stunt was inspired by Hermitcraft, an extremely popular Minecraft server where many content creators play with each other. The original poster admitted that they came up with the idea through Hermitcraft.

Some users also suggested the original poster perform the stunt once again while riding a pig in a boat. They informed the original poster that they would reach higher Y levels if they were riding the mob inside a boat.

The original poster explained that the game takes the boat as a non-living entity and does not apply the same gravity as to a living entity like the player.

Some users hilariously joked about the commands the player was typing for the bots. The player wrote "look at me" for all 32 bots to look towards them, something that many users found amusing.

Overall, many in the Minecraft Reddit community loved how the player launched themself high in the game using 32 bots to pull them with fishing rods. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.