Minecraft player beautifully reanimates the title screen in-game

The Minecraft title screen has not changed much over the years. Although it is not the same as it was when the game started, it has received only minor changes over the years. Each update has introduced a new background for the title screen, but the elements remain the same.

The 1.16 update changed it to a scrolling view of the revamped Nether. The 1.17 update and the 1.18 update changed it to the new terrains that were introduced, but the buttons and the loading have stayed the same.

However, one Minecraft Redditor decided they wanted to change that. They took it upon themselves to reanimate the title screen and Mojang should take notes as the result is absolutely breathtaking.

Minecraft Redditor recreates classic title screen with stunning beauty

The title screen and the loading screen (which a redditor has redesigned) have never been the strongest part of the game. Many players load up the game as quickly as possible and do not pay much attention to the screen until it does.

However, this redditor wants to change all that. Although no one is necessarily upset about the boring nature of the loading screen and menu, this redditor thinks that it is a small change that makes a big difference.

In the title screen developed by the redditor, instead of the title just appearing on the screen, the player is taken through a mountainous overhang and through the terrain. It is great camera work, and it showcases a lot of cool aspects of the game.

Eventually, the Minecraft logo appears on the screen but not like it normally does. It loads in a stunning letter-by-letter fashion. By the end of the animation, the player has traveled through the terrain and landed in a cool savanna village.

Although it doesn't change anything about the game at large, it is a nice touch. The community seems to agree on that point. Many comments were filled with positivity. One redditor found the VR possibilities to be a bit humorous.

Another redditor noted how badly they wanted this to be real.

Some players would love to have multiple Minecraft biome options for the screen.

While many thought that it was a cool idea, one redditor wanted to start a petition to get Mojang to include this in the game.

Some commenters were just in awe and wanted to look at the animation again and again.

The post has received a lot of positive responses from redditors and players. It has received a whopping 27.4 thousand upvotes in just 17 hours, at the time of writing.

