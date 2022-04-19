Minecraft player creates a loading animation using armor stands

In Minecraft, there has basically been one loading screen for a long time. On most platforms, the game loads without much going on and it can be a bit boring. It doesn't take anything away from the experience, but if there is one thing the game is missing, it might be a fun or interactive loading screen.

It won't come into play too often, because once the initial main menu comes up onscreen, players don't have to wait too long for anything to load. Still, it could be a simple addition to eliminate any downtime.

While there's no telling whether or not Mojang is interested in doing this, a Minecraft Redditor took it upon themselves to make their own custom loading screen, and it looks amazing.

Minecraft Redditor creates custom loading screen animation

This loading screen makes great use of armor stands, which are pretty versatile itemw in Minecraft. They can be used to store armor and weapons, naturally, as well as other items that can be put into the hand slot.

They can also be used to create cool redstone builds, like this never-ending battle between Steve and a zombie. They're definitely useful for more than just armor, and this Redditor finds an even more unique use for them.

In the animation, an armor stand sits in the middle of a circle of other armor stands. Since there are no real circles in Minecraft, there's a good chance this is modded or customized in some way.

Still, it's quite intriguing. The middle armor stand has dyed leather armor on so it looks like a real character. The mob head on top helps as well. The armor stand is posed and somehow rotates around an axis.

Armor stands are useful for more than just armor (Image via Mojang)

This rotation triggers the armor stands directly in front of it to move up in the air. As it moves, it creates a circle of lifting armor stands, which clearly resembles a loading circle that continuously goes around until the process is complete.

The comments were filled with positivity. One commenter joked about the never-ending nature of a gif.

Another mentioned the possibility of making other loading screens similar to it.

It was an impressive post about the remarkable use of redstone and command blocks. The community agreed as they have given the post nearly 23 thousand upvotes in just 23 hours at the time of writing.

