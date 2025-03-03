Minecraft player brings megalophobia to life with a massive Menger Sponge build

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Synteredd shared some images on the game's subreddit showing a build that might put even the largest structures to shame. The player made a massive Menger Sponge in the blocky world using the WorldEdit tool. For those who do not know, a Menger Sponge is a unique three-dimensional fractal structure with a repeating pattern.
Making this item is not that big of a challenge. All one needs to do is divide the six faces of a cube into nine smaller cubes and then take out the middle one. Repeat the same process with the remaining faces to get a Menger Sponge. However, the size of the Minecraft build is beyond impressive and can trigger anyone’s megalophobia if they explore this structure.
Reacting to the post, u/tyketro said that they love this build, and seeing it completely engulf the Ender Dragon Island is giving them a feeling of megalophobia. The user also asked whether this build would be available to download.
The original poster replied to the comment, saying they had already uploaded this world file on Planet Minecraft. They also added a link to the page. Players can click on it to download the file and explore this massive structure.
Another Redditor, u/NightBeWheat55149, jokingly added that they would definitely talk to their daughter through a bookshelf, referencing the movie Interstellar due to the theme of the build. u/sirblocksnall replied that they would rewatch the movie.
Recently, another player shared some images of a mine using the X-ray mode. With symmetrical mining and froglights placed at regular intervals, everything looked like the final black hole scene from Interstellar.
u/JaxOffalotDev mentioned that Mojang Studios could add this structure in the End dimension, and they would happily take it as the update most players are waiting for. For reference, players have been asking the developers to rework the end dimension and make it more interesting.
Another Redditor called u/Dr_J_Hyde claimed that Menger Sponges in Minecraft have been made before. However, making an angled one on such a massive scale is something very impressive.
Massive builds in Minecraft
The world of Minecraft is endless. Players will have to walk for days, if not months, to reach the border. This freedom allows talented builders to create massive structures in the blocky world. Massive castles, cities, and even fictional countries have all been painstakingly recreated in the game world.
Not only that, but projects such as Build the Earth aim to recreate every structure and building in the real world at a 1:1 scale. As seen in this post, players are not restricted to building just one type of structure. They can make whatever their imagination allows, and that is what makes Minecraft special.
