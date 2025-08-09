Minecraft player builds beautiful portrait of Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen

Whenever Minecraft meets art, the results are beautiful. Since the game has a variety of different blocks and a massive world, players have found different ways of creating artworks that amaze the community. Using the 3D space, players arrange different blocks to add depth to their artwork and make things even more impressive.Redditor todpog astounded the game’s community with a portrait of popular Jujutsu Kaisen character Kento Nanami shared on r/Minecraftbuilds. The image shows his iconic blue shirt, suspenders, spotted yellow tie, and eyeglasses. At first glance, one might assume that’s just a normal image, but zooming in reveals all the different blocks that have been meticulously placed to make this detailed portrait.We spent a year making this byu/todpog inMinecraftbuildsrodyssharktank was awestruck by this build, pointing out the incredible amount of patience and talent needed to make such detailed and accurate artwork using blocks in Minecraft. Grinnfi asked whether this build would look the same from every angle considering its depth. OP answered that this was the best angle.Cosmic_Fyre asked if OP used a mod on a hotkey or something similar to temporarily switch the view so they could look at the overall build from the perfect angle, or if it was something else entirely.Redditors talk about the 3D block art (Image via Reddit)Lucipo_ answered that the Axiom mod allows setting specific spots to view a build like FNAF security cameras, and that the Freecam mod could do it too if the server did not support Axiom. Cosmic_Fyre replied that they were not aware mods could do that. Using mods for massive builds can help make the entire process less tedious.However, OP mentioned they made this in the vanilla version, meaning no mods were involved. They also replied in the comment thread, explaining they simply set a home and used the /home command to get the right view of the structure.When Minecraft builds look like artworkA beautiful castle made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MineMxts || Mojang Studios)Making massive structures like castles, towers, and towns is one thing, but constructing structures that could rival beautiful paintings and sculptures is another. Players need to put a lot of effort into the planning process before execution starts. Recently, a player shared some images of a castle on a mountain that looked like a painting from the Renaissance era.Shaders and other mods help a lot in adding the extra bit of oomph to a build, but these cosmetic enhancements are completely dependent on the base structure. The effort and time that go into such projects are commendable, to say the least.