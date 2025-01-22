Minecraft player builds a beautiful stone statue of a deer

Minecraft fans have created a magical-looking stone statue of a deer. A Reddit thread on r/Minecraftbuilds discusses a creation the original poster calls a "Deer Shrine in the Forest." The shrine depicts a deer standing majestically on top of a pedestal surrounded by lush greenery.

The post by u/_Gooms_ quickly drew attention from the Minecraft community, with many users praising the details and creative design of the shrine. Some admired the way the statue blended naturally with the surrounding forest, creating a mystical atmosphere.

Redditors discuss the deer statue (Image via Reddit)

u/samuel_h06 expressed their admiration for the build and asked if a schematic or world download was available to recreate it. u/chrome_- joined in and made a humorous comment saying that they were hijacking the comment for obvious reasons.

Redditor u/UnderLightz joined the discussion by agreeing with u/samuel_h06 about wanting to build it in his world. This post was appreciated by many and was well received.

The creator, u/_Gooms_, responded, stating that they were working on a more survival-friendly version and would share the schematic for free on their Patreon profile.

u/ZuroskeHaken asked if the current version of the build was not survival-friendly. u/_Gooms_ explained that certain parts of the structure had been adjusted using the debug stick. However, they also made changes to stained glass panes to make them compatible with survival mode while maintaining the same appearance.

The Reddit community is a big part of the game's success (Image via Mojang Studios)

Subreddits like r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuild act as hubs where you can find many different posts like the deer shrine. If you want some cool seeds you can check r/minecraftseeds. A Redditor recently found a seed with a woodland mansion surrounded by a pale garden.

While the deer shrine is quite beautiful, this is not the first time Redditors have posted impressive builds to the platform. Every day, hundreds of posts like this are made. One such creation is the recreation of the entire Zelda: Breath of the Wild map.

It is one of the most active and creative communities in the gaming world, boasting millions of users. Apart from seeds and builds, the community discusses new updates, trailers, and everything that revolves around the blocky masterpiece.

They also recreated impressive real-world structures like the recent recreation of the famous Notre Dame de Laeken. The creativity and talent to construct these complex structures using blocks never ceased to amaze people.

