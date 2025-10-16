Minecraft player builds Blackwater town from Red Dead Redemption 2

Minecraft players have often shown that the blocky world can be used as a canvas to create almost anything their imagination can conjure. Many talented builders have used this ability to create worlds from other games such as Pac-Man, Undertale, and even modern ones such as Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, etc.A Minecraft player, u/GeneralGeneral5302, made a post on the game’s subreddit where other builders show off their creations in the blocky word. The images featured the entire Blackwater town from Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.For those who do not know, Blackwater town is the second largest settlement in the entire map, just after Saint Denis. This is also the area where players are always wanted by the law enforcements because of the story.After 2 months of work, I finally built the whole Blackwater town from Red Dead Redemption 2! byu/GeneralGeneral5302 inMinecraftbuildsThe amount of details is commendable with the builder even making the powerlines using chainlinks. What’s even more impressive is that the buildings also have interiors with furniture, lights, and other items to make things more immersive.u/underscorecliff replied that this is a place where they would love to ride their horse for hours. The original poster replied that they have put horses in the city as well. Just like Minecraft, horses are an important mode of transport in Red Dead Redemption 2 and players don’t even need to craft a saddle to be able to ride them.Redditors react to the Blackwater town build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/BornGrape6153 asked the original poster to make more areas from the game such as the Great Plains and Rhodes town. The user also suggested the builder use specific items such as concrete powder, carpet, jungle grass etc as well as biomes such as the mangrove swamp and the taiga to make the build more immersive.Great builds in the blocky world of MinecraftA player made a cozy, mossy waterway (Image via Reddit/nishikino_yt/Mojang Studios)Minecraft players have often created a variety of different structures ranging from a small and cozy mossy waterway inspired by the architecture of Japan to massive cities that look straight out from medieval Europe. These builds require a lot of planning, effort, and time to complete and show how dedicated players are towards the game.These builds are not just limited to structures or cities as some players have used the redstone item to create functional machines such as escalators, displays, computers, and even a working large-language model that functions like ChatGPT. Some of the builds are also community projects that require multiple players to work together.With more items recently added to the game such as copper tools, weapons, the shelf block, etc., Mojang Studios have given more ways for builders to create better and improved structures.