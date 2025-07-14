Minecraft player builds creative helicopter in the new lead update

Minecraft updates usually bring new blocks and items and tweak the already present ones. The last game drop changed the properties of the lead, making it more useful. The leash can be used to tie multiple mobs together. However, this small change also led to some interesting machines and contraptions that can be used for different things.

Ad

Minecraft player u/Blobby_Waslobby shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how they built a helicopter using the new lead mechanics. This was not a functional helicopter but just a floating structure that resembled one. However, it had an interesting mechanism of pulling a string of mobs and even boats attached to a lead.

Ad

Trending

In a comment, the original poster mentioned that the lift design was inspired by the YouTuber MumboJumbo’s video using the lead. They also added a chicken funnel to make the design even better. u/posidon99999 pointed out that the chicken winch mechanism will always be funny to them.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Blobby_Waslobby from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Blobby_Waslobby from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Playful_Target6354 said that it looks like the idea of MumboJumbo with a structure made around it. The original poster explained that while Mumbo's design was the inspiration, it had a flaw. Sometimes, the chicken would get stuck outside the glass chute.

They spent a lot of time refining it to make sure the chicken gets pushed in properly without suffocating the pigs, ejecting the boat, or trapping the player inside.

Ad

Reddit reacts to the helicopter build in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/CalzLight pointed out that it seems normal until someone hits the chicken using the crossbow, and then everything comes crumbling down. u/corgimaster5000 jokingly pointed out how the chicken needs to climb a rope to make the machine work, calling the mob a “chicken rope.”

Ad

This draws parallels to the infamous chicken jockey meme that became very popular when A Minecraft Movie was released.

New mechanics for Minecraft to make it more fun

The last update made the lead more powerful and useful (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft updates should focus on not just adding new items and mobs to the game but also bringing new mechanics that make the gameplay fun. For example, the latest game drop added the happy ghast that lets players fly around the blocky world and make exploration more fun.

Ad

Not only that, but the developers also made the saddle craftable, which was a big relief for many players. For years, the only way of getting a saddle was to find loot chests that required a lot of exploration.

However, without a saddle, horses or any other animal could not be used for traveling, making the journey quite tedious. Not only that, but getting multiple saddles for multiplayer gameplay was also a big issue that has been fixed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!