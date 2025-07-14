Minecraft player builds creative helicopter in the new lead update

Minecraft updates usually bring new blocks and items and tweak the already present ones. The last game drop changed the properties of the lead, making it more useful. The leash can be used to tie multiple mobs together. However, this small change also led to some interesting machines and contraptions that can be used for different things.
Minecraft player u/Blobby_Waslobby shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how they built a helicopter using the new lead mechanics. This was not a functional helicopter but just a floating structure that resembled one. However, it had an interesting mechanism of pulling a string of mobs and even boats attached to a lead.
In a comment, the original poster mentioned that the lift design was inspired by the YouTuber MumboJumbo’s video using the lead. They also added a chicken funnel to make the design even better. u/posidon99999 pointed out that the chicken winch mechanism will always be funny to them.
u/Playful_Target6354 said that it looks like the idea of MumboJumbo with a structure made around it. The original poster explained that while Mumbo's design was the inspiration, it had a flaw. Sometimes, the chicken would get stuck outside the glass chute.
They spent a lot of time refining it to make sure the chicken gets pushed in properly without suffocating the pigs, ejecting the boat, or trapping the player inside.
u/CalzLight pointed out that it seems normal until someone hits the chicken using the crossbow, and then everything comes crumbling down. u/corgimaster5000 jokingly pointed out how the chicken needs to climb a rope to make the machine work, calling the mob a “chicken rope.”
This draws parallels to the infamous chicken jockey meme that became very popular when A Minecraft Movie was released.
New mechanics for Minecraft to make it more fun
Minecraft updates should focus on not just adding new items and mobs to the game but also bringing new mechanics that make the gameplay fun. For example, the latest game drop added the happy ghast that lets players fly around the blocky world and make exploration more fun.
Not only that, but the developers also made the saddle craftable, which was a big relief for many players. For years, the only way of getting a saddle was to find loot chests that required a lot of exploration.
However, without a saddle, horses or any other animal could not be used for traveling, making the journey quite tedious. Not only that, but getting multiple saddles for multiplayer gameplay was also a big issue that has been fixed.
