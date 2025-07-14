"This is sooo adorable!!": Fans react to Minecraft happy ghast artwork with cute personalities

Minecraft players often come up with simple yet great ideas that can make the game much more engaging. From suggesting new mechanics to adding blocks that allow for numerous possibilities, these ideas show how much the community cares about the blocky world and wants more from it.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/JoeFly2009 shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing three different-looking happy ghast mobs. They suggested the idea of these mobs having different facial expressions and personalities to further distinguish them.

Just like other mobs have variants, perhaps the happy ghast could have something similar with different facial features, making them more unique and helping players distinguish between them easily.

User u/Dapper_Loan_5509 reacted to the post:

“This is sooo adorable!! Is there a texture pack for this?”

While Mojang Studios could add this feature, it will likely take a long time for it to be implemented. The quicker alternative is for the community to come up with a simple resource pack.

u/CheaterSaysWhat loved the idea and felt that adding variety would make mobs feel more personal. They also suggested giving the happy ghasts traits like horses and pandas to deepen this concept even further.

u/henriplaysyt said they prefer the happy ghast with a smug expression:

u/Nebulya97 appreciated the idea as well, suggesting the original poster submit this concept to Mojang’s official suggestion page. They added that many people in the game’s subreddit have great ideas about improving Minecraft.

u/Nothuman0960 said they want to have it in the game as soon as possible, addressing Mojang to add it.

Redditors react to the idea of the happy ghast having different expressions (Image via Reddit)

u/Dray_Gunn wondered if a "mute" personality could be added, since their happy ghast docked at the top of their tower keeps making strange noises that echo across the entire build.

More mobs make Minecraft interesting

New mob variants make the game more fun (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has understood that adding more creatures to the blocky world makes things more interesting. New animal mob variants make farming more fun. The developers also added wolf variants that can be found in specific regions, making exploration exciting.

The addition of the ghast variants would bring new mobs and a mechanic to the game. The happy ghast can be used to fly around the world, and given how large the blocky world is, a flying mob would be the perfect addition.

The next game drop will add copper tools and weapons, further expanding Minecraft’s blocks and items.

