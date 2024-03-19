Minecraft player builds the entirety of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild

Talented Minecraft builders have always created amazing projects, from cities and castles to fully functional computers and even a Minesweeper game inside. A new build has now been added to this list. Reddit user lordstringcheese uploaded a few pictures of their build, and it is beyond impressive, to say the least.

The images show a 1:1 scale recreation of the entire kingdom of Hyrule from the popular game Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That said, this article will take a look at this build.

Hyrule recreated in Minecraft

Reddit user and Minecraft builder lordstringcheese shared multiple images of the impressive build. For those unaware, Hyrule is the fictional kingdom where most of the gameplay of Breath of the Wild occurs. It is a kingdom with a variety of landscapes and structures.

The original poster stated that the build is a 1:1 scale of Hyrule, meaning that it is a replica of the kingdom built in Minecraft. The entirety of r/Minecraft, the subreddit where the images were posted, had an overwhelmingly positive and astounded reaction to the build.

Reddit user jellamma was astounded by the build, saying that it is seriously impressive.

Another user by the name somuchdirt74 said that they are amazed at how people can build these mind-blowing structures in the game. User erfjhwgr2 commented that they cannot even make a base properly.

There have been other Legend of Zelda-inspired builds, but this one is beyond impressive, and that begs the question: How did lordstringcheese make the structure, did they get any help, and most importantly, how long did it take for them to build the entire thing?

In another Reddit post, lordstrongcheese showed a video of the entire build, also mentioning that the project took seven years to complete. Also, the original poster mentioned that this was a solo project, which made the entire project even more impressive. The original poster has been posting about the build for years, mentioning that they had stopped working on it due to a loss of confidence.

Another common question in the replies was that if the build could be downloaded and played. The original poster replied that the build’s map cannot be downloaded at the moment.

However, they did mention that there’s a smaller version of the map available for download but with some caveats.

The original poster mentioned in a comment that they have turned off regenerative caves off the map, which makes sense. So players might have to travel far off to get ores and other items.