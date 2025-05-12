Minecraft player builds fascinating replica of Saint Peter’s Basilica in 1:1 scale

Minecraft players have always amazed the community with their outstanding builds that often take months and even years to finish. Some builders take things even further and complete their project in Survival or Hardcore mode. The amount of dedication and effort these builds take is enormous, and it goes to show how the game has evolved into something bigger.

A Minecraft player named u/Priskeys shared some images on the game's subreddit, where players often show off their builds in the blocky world. The pictures featured the interior of the famous St Peter’s Basilica made in the game. The amount of detail and the scale of the build are fascinating.

What makes the entire project even more impressive is that it was made in Survival mode. The original poster added that this structure housed their enchanting table, and they were using the Complementary Unbound shaders. The user also linked a YouTube video with a breakdown of the build.

Comment byu/Priskeys from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/Priskeys from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Reacting to the post, u/Fresh_Daddy asked the original poster how long it took to complete the entire build. The OP replied that the design process took around two to three weeks, another two weeks were spent gathering all the materials, and it took almost two more months to build the Basilica with five to six hours of work per day.

u/BilbosBagEnd jokingly added that if one looked closely, they would see Ezio Auditore da Firenze somewhere in the shadows. For those who do not know, Ezio is the main character from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise. The final mission of the second game in the series takes place in the Vatican, and hence, the reference.

Redditors react to the St. Peter's Basilica build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Ksuchbeats said they couldn't tell from the images whether the original poster had added the preserved popes in the Basilica. The user added that this was the most shocking detail they found when they visited the place in person. The OP replied they had not visited the place but found this information quite cool.

Impressive builds in Minecraft

The great wall made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Glad-Client-4887/Mojang Studios)

With hundreds of different types of blocks in the game, players can create almost anything they want. From large Gothic castles with proper interiors to walls that stretch thousands of blocks, the possibilities of building in the game are limitless. Players have built structures from both the fictional and real world.

Recently, a player showed a very long wall that resembled the Great Wall of China. Others have recreated cities and even a fictional country that took almost a decade to complete. Apart from structures, many players have made complicated redstone machines, such as computers and displays, that are functional as well.

