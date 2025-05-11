Minecraft player builds giant 1,500-blocks long wall in survival mode

Minecraft's unique gameplay and active community has made it one of the most popular games in the world. Players love this blocky world where they can build anything they imagine—from small houses to massive castles, cities, and even replicas of real-world landmarks.

Ad

What makes these builds even more impressive is when they are done in survival mode, where resources must be gathered manually, and hostile mobs add an extra challenge.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Glad-Client-4887 shared some images on the subreddit where players show off their builds in the Mojang sandbox. The pictures featured a wall spanning more than 1,500 blocks in length. u/Glad-Client-4887 added that the entire structure was made in Survival mode, although mods like Effortless Building and a hammer were used to make things a bit easier.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post and the build, u/Cheez_nuts21 joked that this wall had stopped the Mongols from invading. This was a reference to the Great Wall of China, which seems to be the inspiration for this build.

The original poster also attached a screenshot of their in-game statistics showing the tools and materials used, along with the number of different blocks in the wall. One Redditor, u/saltwater_is_epic, was shocked by the image, which seemed to show that more than 91 million stone blocks were used to complete the wall.

Ad

However, another commenter clarified that just over 91 thousand stone blocks had been used, with 205,000 being the number of items picked up. The original poster also confirmed that the numbers had gotten mixed up because of the layout of the columns.

Redditors react to the wall build in the game (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/0oooooog said that they love the Distant Horizons mod so much. u/X6Player replied to the comment, agreeing with the sentiment and stating that they couldn't play the game without it anymore.

Ad

For those unaware, Distant Horizons is a mod that allows players to see the structures in the distance that are outside the render region. This makes the Minecraft world feel grander and bigger. The images featured in the post are taken with the mod enabled.

Minecraft builds inspired by real-life structures

New York City built in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have used the game world’s massive scale to make structures that are inspired by several iconic real-life buildings, including the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza, etc.

Ad

There are also many collaborative projects, such as Build the Earth, which aims to recreate every structure on Earth in the blocky world at a 1:1 scale. In fact, some portions of large cities, such as Paris and New York, have been completed.

Other talented builders have made large Gothic castles, temples, towers, and even natural structures such as Mount Everest in Minecraft. All of these builds show the potential of the game and are the reason why it is still so popular.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!