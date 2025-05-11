Minecraft player builds giant 1,500-blocks long wall in survival mode

Minecraft's unique gameplay and active community has made it one of the most popular games in the world. Players love this blocky world where they can build anything they imagine—from small houses to massive castles, cities, and even replicas of real-world landmarks.
What makes these builds even more impressive is when they are done in survival mode, where resources must be gathered manually, and hostile mobs add an extra challenge.
A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Glad-Client-4887 shared some images on the subreddit where players show off their builds in the Mojang sandbox. The pictures featured a wall spanning more than 1,500 blocks in length. u/Glad-Client-4887 added that the entire structure was made in Survival mode, although mods like Effortless Building and a hammer were used to make things a bit easier.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Reacting to the post and the build, u/Cheez_nuts21 joked that this wall had stopped the Mongols from invading. This was a reference to the Great Wall of China, which seems to be the inspiration for this build.
The original poster also attached a screenshot of their in-game statistics showing the tools and materials used, along with the number of different blocks in the wall. One Redditor, u/saltwater_is_epic, was shocked by the image, which seemed to show that more than 91 million stone blocks were used to complete the wall.
However, another commenter clarified that just over 91 thousand stone blocks had been used, with 205,000 being the number of items picked up. The original poster also confirmed that the numbers had gotten mixed up because of the layout of the columns.
Meanwhile, u/0oooooog said that they love the Distant Horizons mod so much. u/X6Player replied to the comment, agreeing with the sentiment and stating that they couldn't play the game without it anymore.
For those unaware, Distant Horizons is a mod that allows players to see the structures in the distance that are outside the render region. This makes the Minecraft world feel grander and bigger. The images featured in the post are taken with the mod enabled.
Minecraft builds inspired by real-life structures
Minecraft players have used the game world’s massive scale to make structures that are inspired by several iconic real-life buildings, including the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza, etc.
There are also many collaborative projects, such as Build the Earth, which aims to recreate every structure on Earth in the blocky world at a 1:1 scale. In fact, some portions of large cities, such as Paris and New York, have been completed.
Other talented builders have made large Gothic castles, temples, towers, and even natural structures such as Mount Everest in Minecraft. All of these builds show the potential of the game and are the reason why it is still so popular.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!