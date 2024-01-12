Minecraft player builds gigantic tornado in-game

New Minecraft builds are shared online like clockwork, ranging from small to massive ones. A great example of an enormous structure was recently shared on Reddit by the user Fair_Bottle8867, who showcased a gigantic tornado build that, according to them, took over 70 hours to construct on the PS4 iteration of Bedrock Edition. The design also included a large farm being ravaged.

Using gradient-styled coloration, Fair_Bottle8867 accurately captured the intensity of a landscape-devastating tornado in the game. They placed the lighter blocks near the top of the build while progressively moving toward darker shades to show the vast amounts of dust and debris being collected by the twister.

Minecraft fans react to Fair_Bottle8867's massive tornado mega-build

At first, the commenters of r/Minecraftbuilds thought Fair_Bottle had used a weather mod and was posting the destruction of their farm, at least until they got a closer look at things. This seems to be partly reinforced by the title of the Reddit post, which read, "Tornado destroys farm took me 70 hours to make," which doesn't indicate that the tornado is the major component of the mega-build.

Whatever the case, fans were incredibly impressed with the creation. Some players even remarked that they were worried Mojang had somehow added tornadoes as an unspoken new feature, scrambling to make sure the weather wasn't conjuring tornadoes to destroy their own builds.

User MagicianTim also remarked that the tornado build would likely look great during a thunderstorm.

Many Minecraft fans also remarked that they couldn't imagine the tedium of putting together a build like this. While the surrounding farm is more straightforward, the ripping wind currents of the tornado likely required hundreds if not thousands of blocks and particular attention to detail to ensure that the color gradient worked and the tornado itself didn't look unnatural.

While tornadoes themselves are chaotic in nature, it takes well-trained block placement to make this build look as organic as possible. A lower block count or haphazard placement runs the risk of making the tornado look too artificial or contained. In a way, there's an art to using order to create disorder, and Fair_Bottle certainly understood this over 70 hours of Minecraft building.

Additionally, Fair_Bottle took care to create believable conditions on the ground. This included custom tree designs that appear to bend toward the wind currents of the tornado.

Some players suggested using shaders with volumetric fog to deepen the visual appeal of the build, but Fair_Bottle stated that they were concerned about the render distance shortening as a result.

One thing is for certain: this tornado build is a testament to the dedication of the Minecraft community and their desire to bring incredible creations to life. Ten years since the game's release, players are still putting their best foot forward to create structures that engage and inspire at a constant clip.

Based on Minecraft mega-builds like this, the community is only learning and growing and pushing to improve.