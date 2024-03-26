Minecraft player builds massive city over 13 years

Sometimes, Minecraft players take full advantage of the game’s immense world and create something so impressive that it blows people’s minds. From making large cities to a full-working Minesweeper game inside the game, there is no dearth of amazing builds.

A Minecraft player recently shared an image of their build on Reddit. User bmach shared an image showing a city built in Minecraft, and the caption mentioned that it took them more than 13 years to build the entire city.

Here’s everything about the build and how other players reacted to it.

Minecraft player builds a city

Reddit user bmach shared 10 images of the build, showing different parts of the massive city. They also mentioned that the city's name is “Newisle” and it has everything a large city has. The images show different regions of the city, including a port, wide roads, an industrial area with a power plant, an area with long buildings, and even a small town inside the massive city.

But that’s not all. The entire build has one large city and 10 smaller towns around the main city.

The entire build is beyond impressive and it goes to show all the work that went in for more than thirteen years. Another interesting thing about the build is that the builder has documented the entire building process over the years on their YouTube channel. The videos give a much more in-depth view of the city build that the pictures cannot show, making it even more impressive.

There have been other great city builds in Minecraft as well, but this one takes the cake for its details and sheer size. Coming to how Reddit reacted to the build, the reaction was unanimously positive.

Reddit user Porkandposicle commented, saying that this impressive build needs attention. This is true as by looking at the views on YouTube, the videos barely have more than a few thousand views.

Another user named shy_potterhead commented that the build was amazing, while user Zhak9 commented that they would love to live in this city.

As evident from the images, this build does not just have tall buildings and houses but all the elements of a large city, including transit lines, planes, trees, mountains, tunnels, and a lot of different things that make the city look and feel like a proper city.

Another great thing about the build is that players can download the map in Minecraft Marketplace and explore it themselves.