Minecraft player builds stunningly beautiful shadowless cathedral

Minecraft players have frequently shown how the blocky game can be played in various ways. Some talented builders have made large castles, tall towers, cities, and even replicas of real-world mountains. All of these structures are proof of the dedication and passion players have towards the game. Now, one more build has been added to this list.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/bratpuky, posted on the game’s subreddit, showing a beautiful church built in the blocky world. What makes this project special is that the structure was inspired by the famous Sino-French science park “Shadowless Church” in Chengdu, China.

With narrow white pillars making up the entire building, it is certainly a sight to behold. Moreover, the user has managed to recreate the church with great accuracy.

Trending

Shadowless church byu/bratpuky inMinecraft Expand Post

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

User u/Ophiochos commented that the build is actually a cathedral, complimented the effort put into the build, and then jokingly asked what materials were being used. The original poster responded, explaining that the build was made entirely of quartz, except for the floor and cross, which use purple froglight.

Comment byu/bratpuky from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/bratpuky from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

They noted that the original structure uses square aluminum pipes painted white, and the textured appearance was recreated using custom lighting. Getting the same appearance in the Vanilla game is not possible – players require mods and resource packs to achieve the look.

Redditors react to the shadowless church build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/HeathNorth asked what resource pack was being used in the images. A user, u/Shack691, explained that the trees in the build are custom-made using grass to create a fuzzier look and said they are likely using the same resource pack as YouTuber Grian.

The original poster added that it was the Java Edition with shaders, and the church was built using mods.

Amazing builds in Minecraft world

The medieval town build in the game (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/Lego19gubbe)

Minecraft is a special game, not only because it has managed to stay relevant for over 15 years, but also because of the freedom it offers players in terms of gameplay. Gamers can experience challenging combat with hostile mobs, such as zombies, skeletons, creepers, and even the newly added Creaking mob.

However, those who want to follow a pacifist approach can first settle in and either start their farm or take up building projects. This is where things get interesting. Talented builders have come up with some amazing builds, such as large Gothic castles, medieval cities, and even fictional countries that took almost a decade to complete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!