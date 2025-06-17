Minecraft player builds stunningly beautiful shadowless cathedral

Minecraft players have frequently shown how the blocky game can be played in various ways. Some talented builders have made large castles, tall towers, cities, and even replicas of real-world mountains. All of these structures are proof of the dedication and passion players have towards the game. Now, one more build has been added to this list.
A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/bratpuky, posted on the game’s subreddit, showing a beautiful church built in the blocky world. What makes this project special is that the structure was inspired by the famous Sino-French science park “Shadowless Church” in Chengdu, China.
With narrow white pillars making up the entire building, it is certainly a sight to behold. Moreover, the user has managed to recreate the church with great accuracy.
User u/Ophiochos commented that the build is actually a cathedral, complimented the effort put into the build, and then jokingly asked what materials were being used. The original poster responded, explaining that the build was made entirely of quartz, except for the floor and cross, which use purple froglight.
They noted that the original structure uses square aluminum pipes painted white, and the textured appearance was recreated using custom lighting. Getting the same appearance in the Vanilla game is not possible – players require mods and resource packs to achieve the look.
Meanwhile, u/HeathNorth asked what resource pack was being used in the images. A user, u/Shack691, explained that the trees in the build are custom-made using grass to create a fuzzier look and said they are likely using the same resource pack as YouTuber Grian.
The original poster added that it was the Java Edition with shaders, and the church was built using mods.
Amazing builds in Minecraft world
Minecraft is a special game, not only because it has managed to stay relevant for over 15 years, but also because of the freedom it offers players in terms of gameplay. Gamers can experience challenging combat with hostile mobs, such as zombies, skeletons, creepers, and even the newly added Creaking mob.
However, those who want to follow a pacifist approach can first settle in and either start their farm or take up building projects. This is where things get interesting. Talented builders have come up with some amazing builds, such as large Gothic castles, medieval cities, and even fictional countries that took almost a decade to complete.
