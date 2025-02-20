Minecraft player builds villager-inspired Statue of Liberty

Minecraft players have always come up with interesting and sometimes quite hilarious ways of making structures in the blocky world that are inspired by their real-world counterparts. From famous buildings to castles and even cities, many real places have been recreated in the blocky game.

Keeping the trend alive, a Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/redditjannis shared some images on the game's subreddit showing a large and blocky Statue of Liberty inspired by the design of the villager. The structure has a proper supporting foundation and glowing eyes, and players can even climb inside it. The OP mentioned how it was made with the help of their girlfriend.

Reacting to the build, user u/WillyDAFISH jokingly said that this must be the Statue of Librarian, as the figure holding the book resembles the librarian in the game. Another user named u/valk5993 mentioned that using oxidized copper makes the structure even more realistic. They added that they loved it, and everything turned out amazing.

Comment byu/redditjannis from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/redditjannis from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/Blu_Da_Floof said the statue looks amazing and this is an impressive build. They also reminded the OP to make backups of the world because things can go south if the world gets corrupted. It is better to save a copy of the world after every session.

For those who do not know, world corruption can lead to permanent loss of the structures made in the game as it messes up with the save file and the algorithm. Recently, a Minecraft player deliberately corrupted their world to spawn two mushroom islands in the middle of the desert, showing how terrible this error can be.

Redditors react to the Statue of Liberty inspired by the villager (Image via Reddit/redditjannis/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/Firebird mentioned that GitHub is great for saving these files. They have all their saves in a controlled way, and if something is not right, they can do a quick reset. The user added that an unfortunate fire due to lightning made them change some game rules and make backups.

User u/yo_legolas said that they would never think of making Minecraft backups in GitHub. They prefer keeping everything in another partition of their computer. User u/mrrob2181_ asked whether the structure was made up of copper blocks.

Players also ask about the details of the build (Image via Reddit/redditjannis/Mojang Studios)

The OP replied that indeed it was. Another user asked how many copper blocks were used in the final structure. The OP hasn't replied to their comment as of yet.

Famous structures made in Minecraft’s blocky world

A fictional city made in the game (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft allows players to build and explore virtual worlds using many types of blocks. Over the years, many have invested years and even decades in making some real-world structures in the game. All these builds show the players' capability and dedication.

One well-known example is the recreation of the Eiffel Tower. Players have built detailed versions of this structure, ensuring that the proportions remain the same as the original one.

Another major recreation is the Taj Mahal. In Minecraft, players have replicated its domes, minarets, and courtyard, using blocks to represent the materials found in the actual monument.

Cities have also been built in Minecraft. Some players have recreated entire urban areas, including streets, bridges, and public transport. Examples include New York City, where players have modeled skyscrapers such as the Empire State Building, and London. A player even spent a decade making a fictional country in Minecraft.

The sandbox is virtually limitless, and players have the liberty to create almost anything their imagination allows. This is perhaps the reason why more than 15 years after its initial release, Mojang Studios’ title still remains one the most-played games in the world.

