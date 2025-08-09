  • home icon
  • Minecraft player builds a villager vending machine

Minecraft player builds a villager vending machine

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:16 GMT
Redditors react to the villager vending machine (Image via Reddit)
Minecraft player makes a villager vending machine (Image via Reddit/Fatalreality23/Mojang Studios)

Being able to use the different blocks in Minecraft to create unique machines is one of the most popular aspects of Mojang's sandbox title. Blocks such as redstone, levers, pistons, and so on work as components to create automation machines such as sorting systems, computers, etc. However, sometimes these builds can get a little bizarre.

Minecraft player u/Fatalreality23 posted a video on the game’s subreddit showcasing a villager vending machine. While it sounds unreal, the machine lives up to its promise. With the press of a button, the player is seen getting a villager dispensed from the machine on a minecart. A librarian can also be seen inside the glass cabinet, acting as the mediator of this trade.

While commenting on the post, redditor u/LivingPiano8768 went a little off-track, saying that the graphics of the game look better than the animations in the official Minecraft movie. The original poster replied that perhaps Warner Bros. forgot to install mods while making the film.

The gameplay video looks better than vanilla Minecraft because of the Derivative shaders being used. That said, the extra oomph comes from the intense depth of field, which makes the clip look so cinematic.

Redditors react to the villager vending machine (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the villager vending machine (Image via Reddit)

u/Spancollection asked the builder how they managed to put the villager inside the glass cabinet. The commenter was intrigued by how the librarian seemed to just stand still, almost as if it were locked in one position.

The original poster mentioned that they had to glitch the villager inside the glass using a piston, and it took them a lot of tries. The commenter replied that they were aware of the method but wanted to know how the villager was floating. According to the OP, they used snowlayers first and then pushed the glass into them.

The incredible machines of Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in the game (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)
The complicated computer circuit made in the game (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

There are different kinds of Minecraft players, with some focusing on combat, farming, building structures, and making machines. With the use of redstone and other related items such as pistons, levers, buttons, repeaters, and so on, talented builders have created contraptions that seem impossible to make.

For example, recently, a player made a working computer with impressive processing power. The redstone circuit was massive and extremely complicated. It goes to show how Minecraft offers a ton of possibilities. With a dash of creativity, anything can be made in the blocky world.

