Minecraft player creates Angry Birds game using new improved minecarts

While Minecraft is a simple game that offers various possibilities, players have always managed to create something amusing using the simple game mechanics present. From making large structures that can be explored to complex machines and computers that can play other, smaller games, the list of brilliant creations in Minecraft is quite long. And it seems that another item has been added to the list.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of Firebolt360 shared a short video clip on the subreddit of the game showing something quite unexpected. The user managed to recreate the popular game Angry Birds inside Minecraft! The clip shows a setup that resembles Angry Bird with slime blocks kept in place of the pigs in the game.

Trending

Here, minecarts with TNT are used to operate as the birds in the game. This is only possible with the recent release of Snapshot 24w23a which added a lot more functionality to the minecart, including being used as explosive cannons.

Reddit reacted to the video clip with amazement. User ZealousidealTie8142 appreciated the build and requested a tutorial file to try it out themselves.

Comment byu/Firebolt360 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The original poster replied saying a tutorial would be difficult as it is quite complicated and requires a lot of tinkering. They mentioned that the first intention was to try launching minecarts in the air but then the idea of Angry Birds made sense. They further explained the other mechanics of using light bulbs and other indicators.

Comment byu/Firebolt360 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

While user Alex20041509 mentioned that it would be the top download on Modrinth if released as a mod, others were simply in love with the build, hoping to try it as well.

Reddit reacts to the Angry Birds game (Image via Reddit/Firebolt360)

The original poster loves Angry Birds Epic and would love to have the mod but suggested that dedicating working on it would take away all their free time.

Great builds inside Minecraft

The Rubik's cube build in the game (Image via Reddit/purpledragonnuke)

Minecraft is perhaps the only game that allows players to make other enjoyable mini-games in it. These games and builds are possible because of blocks such as command blocks and Redstone that can be used as circuits.

A player recently made a Rubik’s cube inside Minecraft while another user made a Minesweeper. It just goes to show the possibilities of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback