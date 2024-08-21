A week after adding improved bundles to Minecraft snapshots and previews, Mojang has introduced further enhancements with the release of snapshot 24w34a. Bundles now have a total of three rows to display the items stored inside them.

In addition to this quality-of-life improvement, Mojang has also implemented more experimental changes to minecarts and redstone in snapshot 24w34a. As always, there are no official plans to add these changes to the base game. Developers might consider making them official based on feedback, but for now, players should keep their expectations in check.

Nevertheless, Minecraft fans have been enjoying and experimenting with all the interesting changes to minecarts. Without further ado, let's take a look at what Mojang has added in the latest snapshot 24w34a.

Trending

Minecraft Java snapshot 24w34a patch notes

Expand Tweet

Experimental features

Bundles

The Bundle tooltip now fits 3 rows and can always show at least 8 item types

With three rows, players will now have an easier time looking at the items newly added to a bundle. Players had previously reported difficulty keeping track of items in bundles, which led to this change.

Minecart improvements

Minecarts no longer forcefully snap to the center of a block when landing on a rail.

Minecarts snap to corners along the diagonal, and snap after being pushed by a Piston. This allows for Piston bolts and similar contraptions.

Dispensers are allowed to stack Minecarts again.

Minecarts now more easily come to rest at opposing slopes.

Minecarts no longer tilt during a short fall, or when they are falling straight down.

Minecarts are now placed (or dispensed) with the correct rotation straight away when put on rails. They are also placed with the correct rotation onto slopes.

Minecarts no longer phase through blocks on slopes when going up or down, they collide instead.

Redstone experiments

Redstone wire updates now have a left-first preference.

That means if there is a fork in a wire and the distance on both sides is the same, the left side will be updated first.

This removes most of the random behavior.

The remaining edge cases which are still random are situations where the wire gets powered from above or below without enough context.

Changes

The following changes apply to the game regardless of which experiments are turned on.

Projectiles such as Arrows, Tridents, and Fishing Bobbers now bounce on the world border if hit.

Framerate has been improved when using higher render distances.

Significantly reduced the performance impact when turning the camera.

The recipe book now repeats the last selected recipe when a "selected" key is pressed (space or either enter key).

Items which convert to another item after consumption will no longer do so in Creative. For example, a Honey Bottle will no longer add a Glass Bottle to your inventory when consumed in Creative.

Bug fixes in Minecraft snapshot 24w34a

MC-73178 - Villagers' "CanPickUpLoot" tag cannot be set to zero.

MC-144327 - The bottom face texture of a blaze's rods is the same as their top face texture.

MC-191431 - Player spectator head is invisible / does not render in the inventory after switching to "Fabulous!".

MC-269376 - Breeze fires wind charge from the center of the hitbox.

MC-269715 - Food won't be eaten when the component "food.eat_seconds" is less than 0.05.

MC-272643 - Items containing "using_converts_to" cannot be stacked with the original items after restarting the world.

MC-273629 - Adding effects with an "effects_changed" advancement causes a packet error ("ConcurrentModificationException") if it was triggered by Milk.

MC-275203 - Minecarts always spawn facing east/west and move upward slightly when being placed on rails.

MC-275209 - It's impossible to put water in a cauldron underwater.

MC-275210 - Minecarts can phase through blocks when traveling diagonally upwards.

MC-275211 - The enchantment glint isn't visible on dropped items.

MC-275213 - Hand animation still plays when trying to put lava or powder snow in an underwater cauldron.

MC-275218 - "Minecart rolls" sound does not play when on tracks after de-railing then re-railing.

MC-275219 - Hand animation still plays in creative when trying to use minecarts inside each other on the same rail.

MC-275221 - Baby polar bear model is messed up in 24w33a.

MC-275224 - Minecart items desync when using them on a rail with a minecart above it.

MC-275226 - Enchantment glint is not visible on items held by player and mobs in third person.

MC-275229 - Minecarts behave strangely on bubble columns.

MC-275230 - The game crashes when opening the inventory while in spectator mode.

MC-275232 - The mining fatigue animation appears too close.

MC-275237 - Cannot rename written book in an anvil.

MC-275241 - Minecarts continue to produce sound for a short while after being stopped.

MC-275246 - Crash after attempting to move item from off-hand in Creative inventory.

MC-275248 - Torches no longer have bottom faces.

MC-275249 - "FOV Effects" slider incorrectly modifying zoom values on the spyglass.

MC-275252 - Player head angle when crawling is now strange.

MC-275270 - Minecart not oriented correctly when placed on a sloped unpowered powered rail.

MC-275271 - Crash after attempting to move item to hotbar slot in Creative inventory.

MC-275273 - Baby mooshroom uses wrong scale.

MC-275277 - Trial chambers' "encounter_4 trap" often does not hit the player.

MC-275289 - There are empty chests in some chambers even after 24w33a.

MC-275293 - Internal exception when picking blocks not in hotbar but in inventory in Survival mode.

MC-275296 - Emissive textures are not emissive in the player's hand.

MC-275297 - Failing selectors and fake players in "score" selector result in an unexpected error.

MC-275307 - Hand doesn't show up when switching from Spectator mode.

MC-275310 - Cannot enchant armor in enchanting table.

MC-275319 - End crystals in 24w33a appear to be slightly smaller than in previous versions.

MC-275328 - Enchantment glint is not visible on items in item frames.

MC-275329 - As of 24w33a zombie villagers no longer raise their arms to attack.

MC-275332 - The rotation of a wall/ceiling lever and buttons does not affect the update order of wire in Redstone Experiment.

MC-275343 - Projectiles stuck in the world border can float in the air if the border size is changed.

MC-275361 - Baby zombie variant arms disconnect from their body when attacking.

MC-275397 - Redstone dust doesn't update properly.

MC-275436 - Cannot enchant books in enchanting table.

MC-275467 - Minecarts can launch you hundreds of thousands of blocks upwards if you derail inside cobwebs or powdered snow.

MC-275473 - Slim model's arms are now lower than the torso by 0.5 pixels.

MC-275479 - Dispensers cannot place minecarts onto rails if there is a minecart one block away.

MC-275482 - Minecarts do not pick up mobs like they used to.

MC-275486 - Enchantable data component doesn't work with items that only have enchantments through a data pack.

MC-275498 - Clocks, compasses and recovery compasses don't function in item frames.

MC-275554 - Minecarts between two downward slopes will shake violently and never settle.

MC-275566 - Game crash when trying to open various GUIs with Fabulous graphics.

MC-275569 - Outer layer of the skin shows when disabled until you go into third person.

The latest Minecraft snapshot also features some technical changes with the latest updated versions of the Data Pack and Resource Pack. If you are interested in the technical side of Minecraft snapshots, then feel free to read the official Minecraft snapshot 24w34a patch notes here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback