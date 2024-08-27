Minecraft player creates a map of The United States of America on 1:250 scale

Minecraft players have always astounded the game’s community with their impressive builds. Be it the scale or the complexity, it is always impressive to see how people can come up with these brilliant ideas and the patience to build these things that take so much time and effort. From large gothic castles, fictional cities, and mountains to complicated computers, calculators, and display systems, the list goes on.

Minecraft player and Reddit user AtmosphericBeats shared some images on the game's subreddit showing how they created the entire map of the United States of America on a 1:250 scale. This is beyond impressive as the map is topographically accurate with vegetation, deserts, rivers, and other landscapes located accurately.

Reacting to this build, user bounty015 commented that they wanted to download the map and joked that they would colonize the country more widely than the English ever dreamt of. The original poster replied with a download link for the map. They also mentioned some other important details about how they got the data to make the map. The map is available to download on Planet Minecraft.

User Gk101_speed701 asked if they could download this on the Bedrock edition of the game. User BillyWhizz09 said that they should search for a Java to Bedrock map converter. The original poster replied saying that the map was only available on the Java Edition of the game. Another user named crockett22 said that there is a site called Chunker that could help in the conversion of the map.

Redditors react to the map (Image via Reddit/AtmosphericBeats/Mojang Studios)

User TARDIS32 asked why the state of New Jersey is greener than everything around it. User DinkleDoodle said that the humidity in it created a rainforest while user jaavaaguru just wrote the word “trees,” referring to the obvious fact that trees made up the green part of the map.

Redditors had some interesting questions (Image via Reddit/AtmosphericBeats/Mojang Studios)

User AngieTheQueen asked how the original poster did it and whether it was a program or an algorithm that did the work. They also asked if there was a way to make it bigger. User SnooChocolates2068 said that people should take up different parts of the map and start building city buildings and houses while user AtomicBadger33 jokingly said that this is not what people meant when they asked gamers to “go outside.”

People asked how the original poster made the map (Image via Reddit/AtmosphericBeats/Mojang Studios)

Large builds in Minecraft

The Mount Everest build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Amon6669/Mojang Studios)

While this map build is certainly impressive, other players have made equally spectacular structures in the game. For example, recently a player created the entire Mount Everest on a 1:2 scale. The build had all the crucial details of the mountain that other players could explore and try to climb. Other than that, people have built large fictional cities such as the one from the anime series Attack on Titan.

