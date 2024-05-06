Minecraft player creates realistic explosions with shockwaves and loud sounds

Minecraft modders and third-party developers are always coming up with new and innovative ways to improve the game. Such was the case with OppenMiner Dev on YouTube, who has been posting progress videos of adding more realistic explosions in Mojang Studios' sandbox title over the past several months. On May 4, 2024, OppenMiner shared a new collection of improved explosion effects/sounds.

Complete with massive shockwaves, the ability to knock blocks into the air with gravity-influenced physics rendering, screen shake, smoke plumes, and earth-shattering sound effects based on player proximity, OppenMiner Dev has made an incredible set of explosions in Minecraft. Oppenminer stated that there is a lot of work to do before perfecting the explosion effects.

When will OppenMiner make their explosion mod available for Minecraft players?

According to previous videos on OppenMiner Dev's YouTube channel, they've been working on this particular explosive-oriented Minecraft mod for at least six months or more, but they're not finished yet. According to the description of their latest video, OppenMiner Dev wishes to make more complex explosive/destruction physics so they better fit the realistic theme of the sound effects and shockwaves.

OppenMiner's explosions featuring the destruction physics on standard Minecraft blocks (Image via OppenMiner Dev/YouTube)

In reality, the only person who will know when OppenMiner's mod is ready is the developer themself. Creating Minecraft mods isn't always simple, especially when developers are creating entirely new ways to render in-game physics and pairing them with several visual and audio flairs. It could be several more months or even a few years before OppenMiner Dev decides to release the mod.

Despite the timeframe for this mod's release being indefinite, players are likely waiting in anticipation. Even if the mod's bomb/missile portions go against Mojang's EULA, it likely won't be used on featured servers. OppenMiner's mod should prove to be quite popular, especially if it's compatible with combat mods.

Some of OppenMiner's content might run afoul of Minecraft's EULA (Image via OppenMiner Dev/YouTube)

There's also the prospect of vanilla parts of the game. If the explosions created by OppenMiner could be scaled for creeper explosions, ghast attack detonations, or even the explosions of charged creepers, this explosive mod could serve even more purposes. The possibilities seem expansive, though it remains to be seen just how compatible it will be with other mods made by the community.

Hopefully, OppenMiner will keep fans appraised of the ongoing development process with additional videos in the future. They've likely piqued the interest of more than a few players so far, and this could complement several different mods and modpacks in the future. For now, fans will have to simply wait and keep an eye on OppenMiner Dev's YouTube channel.