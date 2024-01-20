Minecraft player shares way to overload PC with Physics mod

Minecraft's dated graphics and simple mechanics make it a relatively easy game to run. However, its vast community has created several mods with various features; some can be quite heavy on a device. A few are so detailed and complex that tinkering with them excessively can hang a device and force it to reset itself.

One of the most impressive yet complex mods is the physics mod, which changes how the block-breaking graphics look. However, taking the mod too far can easily break a device.

Minecraft Redditor overloads PC with physics mod and TNT explosions

Recently, a Redditor named u/LTRace posted a video where they exploded loads of TNT blocks while the physics mod was active. The mod creates multiple pieces whenever a block is broken. Hence, when all the TNT blocks started exploding, the number of pieces flying around was simply too many for the PC to handle.

The game's FPS completely plummeted as small pieces of every block started flying around and filled the entire screen. Soon after, the original poster's PC stopped working, showed the well-known blue screen of death, and rebooted itself.

Minecraft community reacts to physics mod and TNT explosions tanking a PC

The physics mod for Minecraft is quite a third-party feature of the game. Hence, when the official subreddit's members watched the clip, they were fascinated and attracted to it. Within a day, the post accrued more than 9000 upvotes and comments.

Since the original poster massively overloaded their PC by blowing several TNT blocks with a physics mod, many Redditors humorously discussed the PC's state. While some joked that they could hear the GPU fans from their house, others mentioned that this is how electric heaters are made, indicating how hot the PC must be to handle the graphics.

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Some players discuss how the physics mod actually works. Despite being famous, this mod is somewhat confusing for some people. Redditors explain how the block debris formed with the help of the mod is mainly decorative in nature. They also mention how the mod also adds physics to mob bodies.

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/LTRace from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many in the Minecraft community were interested in seeing how the physics mod overloaded the original poster's PC after they exploded several TNT blocks in the game. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.