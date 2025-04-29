Minecraft player creates a realistic replica of Titanic ship

Minecraft players have always amazed the game’s community with their patience and the will to take massive projects in the blocky world. Talented builders have created replicas of real-world structures, such as the Eiffel Tower, Empire States building, Great Wall of China, etc., in the game.
A Minecraft player, u/Josemaycia, shared some images on the game's subreddit. The pictures showed a replica of the famous ship Titanic made in the blocky world. The user mentioned that this was a faithful recreation of the real thing at 4:1 scale and it featured both the exterior and interior of the ship.
They also added that it took them over two years to finish the build and Normandie Junction’s tutorials helped them in completing the project.
Reacting to the post, u/RealCrazyGuy66 said that the build looks insane and asked why the builder chose a 4:1 scale. The original poster replied that this scale helped them to add finer detail to the build.
u/Touchmahtaters24 said that this build is amazing and the commitment required to finish it is commendable. The user jokingly asked if there will be an iceberg added to the build as well. The original poster replied thanking for the compliment and said that making the iceberg would be like leaving a lighter next to a painting.
Another player, u/Fluffiddy, was blown away by the build and said that they want to see a video of the structure once it is completed. u/GIVE_me_FRIENDS said that this was the most spectacular scene they have ever seen in Minecraft. The original poster thanked the user for the comment.
Massive builds in Minecraft
Minecraft players have gone the extra mile and made some of the most awe-inspiring structures in the blocky world. The nearly limitless nature of the game is what allows them not to think about the size of the build. Players have made medieval cities, towns, and even fictional countries that span thousands of blocks.
Not just that, but there are some collaborative projects such as the Build the Earth project that aims to recreate every structure, building, house, etc. on Earth at 1:1 scale in Minecraft. This is certainly an ambitious project that requires thousands of people and years of commitment.
Despite the challenges, things are going great, and players have complicated major areas of cities such as New York, Paris, London, etc. With more updates and features, Mojang Studios makes building structures in the game more accessible and fun.
