Minecraft player creates a realistic replica of Titanic ship

Minecraft players have always amazed the game’s community with their patience and the will to take massive projects in the blocky world. Talented builders have created replicas of real-world structures, such as the Eiffel Tower, Empire States building, Great Wall of China, etc., in the game.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Josemaycia, shared some images on the game's subreddit. The pictures showed a replica of the famous ship Titanic made in the blocky world. The user mentioned that this was a faithful recreation of the real thing at 4:1 scale and it featured both the exterior and interior of the ship.

They also added that it took them over two years to finish the build and Normandie Junction’s tutorials helped them in completing the project.

Ad

Trending

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post, u/RealCrazyGuy66 said that the build looks insane and asked why the builder chose a 4:1 scale. The original poster replied that this scale helped them to add finer detail to the build.

Comment byu/Josemaycia from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Josemaycia from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Touchmahtaters24 said that this build is amazing and the commitment required to finish it is commendable. The user jokingly asked if there will be an iceberg added to the build as well. The original poster replied thanking for the compliment and said that making the iceberg would be like leaving a lighter next to a painting.

Redditors react to the Titanic build in the game (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/Fluffiddy, was blown away by the build and said that they want to see a video of the structure once it is completed. u/GIVE_me_FRIENDS said that this was the most spectacular scene they have ever seen in Minecraft. The original poster thanked the user for the comment.

Ad

Massive builds in Minecraft

The medieval European town built in the game (Image via Reddit/gpg2556 || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have gone the extra mile and made some of the most awe-inspiring structures in the blocky world. The nearly limitless nature of the game is what allows them not to think about the size of the build. Players have made medieval cities, towns, and even fictional countries that span thousands of blocks.

Ad

Not just that, but there are some collaborative projects such as the Build the Earth project that aims to recreate every structure, building, house, etc. on Earth at 1:1 scale in Minecraft. This is certainly an ambitious project that requires thousands of people and years of commitment.

Despite the challenges, things are going great, and players have complicated major areas of cities such as New York, Paris, London, etc. With more updates and features, Mojang Studios makes building structures in the game more accessible and fun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!