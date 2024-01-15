Minecraft player dies after teleporting with the help of chorus fruit

Chorus fruit is a unique food item in Minecraft that allows players to teleport to a random nearby location after it is been eaten. Players will always teleport on a block, but the location will be random. These fruits are only found in the End dimension, growing on chorus trees. However, the sandbox game still has bugs related to this, especially in Bedrock Edition.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor was at the receiving end of a chorus fruit teleportation bug.

Chorus fruit teleportation bug kills Minecraft Redditor's in-game character

A Redditor by the name of "Mc_Flurry123" posted a video of how they died after eating a chorus fruit and teleporting to a new location. In the video, the player was intensely fighting their way through an End City. In order to escape the area, the player ate a chorus fruit to teleport out of the structure.

Though the player was successfully out of End City, they unexpectedly died the moment their body teleported. The reason for their demise on the death screen was that the player fell from a high place. This was not true since they were directly teleported onto an end stone block.

In frustration, the original poster wrote that they are not eating a chorus fruit ever again. They also mentioned that they were on Bedrock Edition.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor dying from chorus fruit teleportation

Since the Minecraft community knows how Bedrock Edition is usually plagued with several bugs, this post reporting yet another glitch received a lot of attention on the subreddit. Within a day, it received more than six thousand upvotes and comments.

Most members of the community instantly stated how it was usual for Bedrock Edition to have so many bugs. They did not hold back and criticized the game version heavily. Some even joked about the situation and sarcastically claimed that it was a skill issue with the original poster or that the chorus fruit was not ripe; hence, the player died.

One of them humorously mentioned that this clip about a Bedrock Edition bug was one of many that have been posted on the subreddit.

On a completely different topic, a Redditor hilariously asked the original poster whether hitting a shulker bullet with a bucket or a sword makes a difference. The original poster was gracious enough to hilariously answer that they had a habit of using the water bucket.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community flocked to watch the original poster's in-game character die from a bug in the newer version of the game. They joked around and criticized Bedrock Edition for being so broken. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.