Minecraft Bedrock Edition player mysteriously takes damage due to a bug

Even though Minecraft has been around for quite some time, players still encounter loads of bugs and glitches while playing it. This is particularly common on the Bedrock Edition, despite it being the new version. Even though Mojang continuously pushes smaller updates to remove bugs, players still find new ones and report them.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/OCHNCaPKSNaClMg_Yo' posted a video of them casually tilling dirt blocks in their tower farm, when they suddenly started taking damage. There was no entity around them, and they were walking on normal blocks. Let's go over what exactly happened and other Redditors' response to it.

Users discuss mysterious damage bug in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

In the video, as soon as the Minecraft player went down a level and started tilling dirt blocks, they started taking damage for no reason whatsoever. Hence, they stopped everything and looked around. After two hits, the damage stopped. Of course, they posted this on Minecraft's official subreddit since they were completely confused as to what had happened.

Since the original poster showcased how they mysteriously took some damage in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the post instantly went viral on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and over three hundred comments.

Some Redditors were quick to notice how it was a bug since the underwater bubble bar reappeared after the original poster left the water. It appeared for just a millisecond, right before they started taking damage. This happened at exactly 13 seconds into the video.

Another Redditor was quick to find the exact bug report for it, and commented with the link to Mojang's bug tracking website. Others discussed how there have been so many players who have reported the same bug and more are experiencing it every day, yet Mojang has not pushed a fix for it yet.

One of the Redditors humorously stated how the game itself started hitting the player for tilling the land sloppily. Others also joined in and hilariously agreed, stating how it was "the worst of crimes."

Since the original poster was on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, there were many who pointed it out and complained about the edition being so buggy. They discussed how Mojang only had to recreate the same game that was already present in Java Edition, but failed to do so properly since Bedrock has much more bugs than Java.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors took to the post and discussed the mysterious glitch that kept hitting the original poster. The bug was so common that it was soon discovered on the bug tracker.

Since Bedrock Edition being buggy is an extremely common theme in the community, players continued to talk about it in this post. Even though it has been more than a day since this video went live, it continues to gather upvotes and comments.