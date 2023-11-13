Minecraft player impresses Redditors with a surprisingly slow piston door 

Minecraft's community of redstone engineers is quite large despite being dwarfed by the greater player base. Be that as it may, the promise of building complex and remarkable technical marvels inspires many players to create their own redstone machines. Such was the case with the player YaBoiDnuoz, who recently shared their piston door design on Reddit.

According to YaBoiDunoZ, they attempted to make a 3x3 piston door in Minecraft without any guide or tutorial. This resulted in a working piston door, but one that opens and closes quite slowly compared to other designs.

Fans didn't think the design was too rough at first, at least until they saw the moving parts behind it.

Minecraft Redditors react to YaBoiDnuoz's DIY piston door

It should be noted that YaBoiDnuoZ successfully managed to get their piston door functioning correctly in Minecraft, but it seems as though they took the long way around to do so.

The redstone machinery behind the door was quite elaborate, but that doesn't necessarily mean it needed to be. Piston doors aren't easy to build for most in-game engineers, but simplifications could certainly be made.

Be that as it may, there was no mean-spiritedness to speak of. Many players reminisced about the first time they built a piston door, and some even remarked that they didn't even know where to begin to build one.

A few commenters even commended YaBoiDnuoZ for making their door without any assistance, even if it didn't exactly come out as intended.

Players compliment YaBoiDnuoZ for their piston door regardless of its slowness (Image via Reddit)

It's understandable to have some issues when building a piston door without any assistance in Minecraft, as some designs can be quite complex, even when some redstone engineers are capable of making the process look easy. YaBoiDnuoZ deserves credit for completing the door in general, even if it wasn't the fastest opening/closing mechanism ever created.

Players joked that there were only two areas of work in Minecraft. Players either become architects or engineers. While that may be a bit hyperbolic in a sense (there are speedrunners and PvPers, too, after all), so many fans become structure builders and contraption creators that there certainly is some truth to the statement.

Minecraft fans joke about the future of every player who spends enough time in the game (Image via Reddit)

It's no secret that redstone engineering is a time- and skill-tested process, and even one misplaced block or trail of redstone dust can result in an entire machine working incorrectly or not at all. Since that's the case, credit should be issued where it's due. Was YaBoiDnuoZ's piston door the finest of its kind? Certainly not, but it's an excellent start, considering they didn't get any help.

Whatever the case, maybe YaBoiDnuoZ can put a little more time into their craft and come up with an improved piston door design. There's certainly plenty of room for optimization. A little more time spent learning the ins and outs of redstone mechanics may result in a streamlined door that is faster and more efficient.