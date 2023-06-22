Minecraft player creates hidden door contraption with chiseled bookshelves

Minecraft 1.20 has been out for a few weeks now, and the Trails & Tales update introduced plenty of new blocks to utilize. Many of them work quite well in redstone-based machinery, and more than a few players have already come up with some pretty interesting contraptions as a result. One such example was provided by a Redditor by the name of u/Angs, who hid potatoes next to a chiseled bookshelf.

By connecting the new chiseled bookshelf block to a redstone system, Angs created a hidden piston door. They could then remove and replace certain books to create a particular combination in the chiseled bookshelf that opens a hidden door.

Hidden doors in Minecraft are one of the oldest redstone machines in the game's history, but fans were delighted to see a new design incorporating blocks from the 1.20 update.

Minecraft fans react to u/Angs' chiseled bookshelf door

After u/Angs provided the tutorial and preview download links for the build, Minecraft players in the thread came to the realization that the hidden door they created was much more complex than expected. Some fans even remarked that the door was almost too sophisticated, especially considering that u/Angs was simply storing potatoes in the hidden room.

However, plenty of praise was leveled toward u/Angs in the comments. Many Minecraft players remarked that the late content creator Technoblade would be pleased with this new method of hiding potatoes, and others praised how well-constructed the door was and how exceptionally it blended in with the library setting.

As previously mentioned, Minecraft players have been creating hidden doors to secure their valuables as far back as the game's alpha and beta days. However, u/Angs' redstone circuitry is masterfully-constructed and vastly improves on the design that many other hidden door builds utilize.

It's certainly helpful that u/Angs provided a preview of how to recreate the build, as the machinery would likely be quite difficult to replicate from scratch. They also informed players that the machine could technically open multiple doors based on the books being removed and replaced on the chiseled bookshelf.

By presenting this new contraption using update 1.20's chiseled bookshelves, u/Angs may very well have inspired many other players to create redstone devices of their own using the block. Not only this, but the Trails & Tales update also introduced many other blocks that can send and receive redstone signals.

For example, the calibrated sculk sensor block is capable of filtering out vibrations and signals of a certain strength determined by the signal input into the block on one side, and several content creators have already formed some pretty impressive machines using this block in particular.

Hopefully, u/Angs' post on the Minecraft subreddit continues to get attention, and players are inspired to share their own creations. The possibilities are virtually endless, and the whole community benefits when different builds are shared among players since they can improve upon existing designs and add variations over time.

