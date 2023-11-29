Minecraft player discovers 3D door textures in one specific snapshot

Minecraft is a sandbox game made up of various kinds of blocks. In fact, players can mine and craft new kinds of three-dimensional blocks in the game. However, some of the blocks that have gaps between them, like doors, are not rendered in 3D. This has been consistent throughout the game in all its versions. Interestingly, though, a special door texture was recently found.

A Redditor by the name 'u/Conart557' recently posted a picture of two doors showcased on two different snapshot versions. In one of them, the gaps and design on the door textures were 3D, while the block was also three-dimensional. This particular snapshot was 14w32d.

It was later found that the 14w32d was a small but major snapshot for Minecraft since it added different kinds of door textures to the game for the very first time. Furthermore, different doors require varying wood blocks to craft. Hence, it is safe to say that the 3D window implementation on the doors was initially decided by Mojang Studios before they stuck with 2D windows for all future versions.

Users react to 3D door block's window in one of Minecraft's snapshots

Since the 3D door window textures looked unique, the post instantly received a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it got over 13,000 upvotes and over 200 comments. Users were intrigued to see how the windows on the door blocks were 3D in one snapshot.

Some players wondered why the 3D effect of the windows was removed from the doors. While a Redditor speculated that it could be due to visibility issues, another wrote that it must have been performance-draining to render a 3D window inside the block.

A few other Redditors discussed the lag issues it caused and stated some resource packs offer 3D door windows at the cost of frame drops. When a few players asked about the resource pack, a user replied, stating Vanilla Tweaks offers this particular visual feature.

Many Minecrafters stated that the 3D effect on the door windows looked great. They almost all agreed about how odd it appeared at first, but it eventually made sense after a while.

One user even claimed that they would sacrifice some visibility for this kind of effect on their in-game door blocks:

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors wondered why the 3D door window was removed and whether they would like to have it in their game or not. As of now, it remains unknown why Mojang removed the texture from the block. Nonetheless, the post continues to gather upvotes and comments.