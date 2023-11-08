Minecraft copper door guide: Recipe, uses, and more

Mojang hosted their annual Minecraft Live events on October 20, 2023, where they revealed the new 1.21 update for their main sandbox title. This update will be released in 2024 and will carry several new features like structures, blocks, mobs, and more. The developers will finally add new copper blocks that can be crafted and used, including copper doors.

Here is everything to know about the new door that will soon come to the official 1.21 update.

How to craft and use copper doors in Minecraft

Crafting recipe for copper doors

Copper doors can be crafted using six blocks of copper in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since copper doors introduced by Mojang are quite similar to other regular wood doors, they share a similar crafting recipe. To create the new door, players need to gather six blocks of copper and place them as shown in the picture above. Once they are placed, the crafting table will yield three copper doors.

Copper has four different variants based on the level of oxidation, and thus, players can use different blocks of copper to craft different variants of copper doors.

Four different types of copper doors can be crafted in Minecraft based on their oxidation (Image via Mojang)

This means that there are essentially four different crafting recipes for the new block based on different oxidations.

How to use copper doors

Copper doors, like any other door, can be opened and closed using hands or pushable blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Copper doors, like any other wooden door, can be easily opened and closed when players right-click on them, no matter what they have in their hands. Furthermore, they can also be operated using pushable and interactive blocks like pressure plates, buttons, and levers. Pressure plates can add a bit of automation to the door as well.

Of course, if the door is not waxed, it will gradually oxidize and change its color from orange to green. Hence, players can apply honeycomb to it at any stage to stop the oxidation. In total, eight types of copper doors can exist in the game: four waxed variants and four un-waxed variants.

The oxidation can be removed from copper doors by using an axe while crouching down in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the upcoming 1.21 update, players can also reverse the oxidation process by right-clicking on copper blocks with an axe. Since doors can be interacted with by right-clicking, players need to crouch first to use the axe on them.

Doors can, of course, be used to enter or leave a house or structure. However, since they have a unique and new look, many players would also love to use them as decorative blocks and create unique kinds of walls and rooms with them.