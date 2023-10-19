Minecraft players discuss new copper doors and trapdoors coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

After Mojang announced the Minecraft 1.21 update and some of its new features, millions of players started talking about every detail they showcased. Two of the new blocks that were spotted were copper doors and trapdoors. In the upcoming update, copper will get a new set of building blocks for players to craft.

Recently, a Redditor, "u/dino_brewster," posted two pictures of copper doors and trapdoors and asked the Minecraft Reddit community about what these new blocks are and how they could be used in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

In recent history, players have received several new kinds of trapdoors and doors made of mangrove, bamboo, and cherry wood. Despite that, more options are always welcome.

Furthermore, since they are made up of earth minerals, they might also have similar characteristics to an iron door. The copper element will also add an oxidization feature, which means doors and trapdoors can also change colors as time passes.

Users discuss Minecraft 1.21 update's copper doors and trapdoors

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update is currently trending, this post about new copper doors and trapdoors went viral on the game's subreddit. Within a day, it received upwards of six thousand upvotes and over seven hundred comments. People flooded in and discussed various ideas for using the new openable blocks.

Since many people thought of the new blocks as regular doors and trapdoors, one of the top comments on the post stated they could simply be used as the blocks they were: a door and a trapdoor. Since this post was extremely humorous and sarcastic, it received over five thousand upvotes. People expressed their sarcastic shock.

Another Redditor also mentioned how they will be used as a regular door and trapdoor, but they conceptualized that villagers will be able to open the doors, but they will last longer in zombie attacks. The debate continued, where players discussed how iron doors did exactly the same thing.

One of the Redditors gave a unique idea of how the oxidation process of copper can work as a feature for doors and trapdoors. Essentially, they stated that if a door or trapdoor is completely oxidized, players won't be able to open it.

Additionally, they added the copper bulb's mechanism of scraping the oxidation to these blocks to use them again.

While users pointed out that in the Minecraft 1.21 update video, one of the developers opened a fully oxidized door, they appreciated the concept since it was quite unique.

Overall, many players chimed in and discussed how the new copper doors and trapdoors can get more features so that they don't end up being regular openable blocks. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments as of this writing.